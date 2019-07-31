Wendy Williams Throws Shade At Kevin Hunter While Denying Rumors She’ll Be On ‘RHONY’

During Wendy Williams’ July 31 show, she responded to the rumors that she may be appearing on the next season of ‘RHONY — and took a little dig at her ex, Kevin Hunter, in the process!

A recent report claims that Andy Cohen is begging Wendy Williams to appear on at least one season of The Real Housewives of New York, but the talk show host shut down those reports on the July 31 episode of her show. “No, I will not be a Real Housewife of New York,” Wendy confirmed. Her audience seemed a bit disappointed by the news, but she fired back, “Excuse me! I have a purple chair of my own.” She vowed to continue letting her fans in through her talk show, which allows her to share exactly what she wants them to know.

“You’re not coming into my apartment,” she explained. “You’re not checking out who I date.” Plus, Wendy added that she doesn’t think she’d be a good addition to the show because she wouldn’t have any drama with her fellow castmates! “I like them all — Bethenny [Frankel], Tinsley [Mortimer], LuAnn [DeLesseps],” she said. At that point, she took the opportunity to throw a bit of diss at her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, by concluding, “Wendy is not a housewife. In fact, she’s not even a wife!”

That doesn’t mean she won’t settle down in the future again, though. Wendy may be enjoying the single life right now, but she told her audience, “I’d rather be a wife than a girlfriend, so…to be continued.”

Wendy and Kevin broke up after more than 20 years of marriage earlier this year. The split came amidst rumors that he had a mistress who had given birth to his child. Since then, Wendy’s been going on plenty of dates, but has not settled into an exclusive relationship just yet. She’s just having fun for now and we don’t blame her!