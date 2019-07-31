‘Wahlburgers’ Finale Preview: Paul & Donnie Wahlberg Look Back On ‘Growing Pains’

‘Wahlburgers’ is coming to an end. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the final episode featuring Paul and Donnie Wahlberg reflecting on their road to success.

The Wahlburgers journey hasn’t always been easy. Paul Wahlberg will tell you that. “In the beginning, growing pains were really painful,” Paul says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Wahlburgers series finale. “I wanted one restaurant. Mark [Wahlberg] wanted to have franchises all over the place and so that’s what we ended up doing.”

The family started off with one restaurant in Hingham, Massachusetts. Since then, the franchise has been a major hit. “Paul, I know we had to push you and push you and push you but look we now have 30 locations in 25 cities across the country, across the world,” Donnie Wahlberg raves. He later adds, “Everywhere we go we are growing the Wahlburgers family.”

The tenth and final season of Wahlburgers premiered in May 2019. “Creating the Wahlburgers restaurants has been an incredible experience and we are so grateful to have shared it with A&E viewers these last nine seasons,” Mark said in a statement. Donnie also shared, “It’s been an amazing journey that has brought us closer together as a family and launched our little business to heights we never could’ve imagined.” The show may be coming to an end, but the Wahlbergs aren’t slowing down.

The series finale synopsis reads: “Life comes full-circle as the Wahlbergs prepare to finally open the long-awaited location in their hometown of Dorchester. Donnie gives Paul a professional makeover for the event, using some of his friends from Blue Bloods. Alma gets a special treat from Mark’s personal chef, and the whole family comes together for one more special grand opening in the place where it all started.” The final episode will air at 8 p.m. on A&E.