Tyler Cameron Gushes Over Hannah Brown & Admits He’s ‘Looking Forward’ To Getting A Drink

Things didn’t work out between Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown on ‘The Bachelorette,’ but he had nothing but amazing things to say about her after the July 30 finale — and he took to Instagram to say it!

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron broke up on amicable terms when she eliminated him at the final rose ceremony on The Bachelorette. Then, by the time they reunited two months later on live TV during The Bachelorette finale, Hannah had ended her relationship with her final pick, Jed Wyatt. She made it clear that she still had feelings for Tyler, and, since she was now a single woman, she asked him to grab a drink with her. He gladly accepted, and afterward, took to Instagram to reveal how excited he is for the next chance they get to hang out.

“This journey with you is something that I will always cherish,” Tyler wrote. “I am so grateful for all of the experiences that we shared together. You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man. I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you. As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours, girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink.”

Tyler also appeared on Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast after the finale, and explained that he just wants to “see what happens” when he and Hannah meet up. “I’m excited to have a drink with her and just talk,” Tyler explained. “It’s been months, and, you know, just take it one day at a time. I think we have a great relationship and a great friendship and it doesn’t need to be cut off just because it didn’t work out.”

Things between Hannah and Jed didn’t work out because she found out he had been dating another woman when he came on The Bachelorette. Right after the two got engaged, Jed told Hannah that he broke things off with his ex, Haley Stevens, a week before filming, and claimed that things weren’t ever serious between them. However, in June, Haley told her side of the story to People magazine, and revealed that Jed told her he loved her AND slept with her right before he left to be on the show. That’s when Hannah decided to call things off.

However, like Tyler, she wants to take things slow when it comes to the possibility of a reconciliation. “We’ll see where the drinks go!” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “I don’t want to say I regret [not picking him]….but [Tyler] is pretty great.”