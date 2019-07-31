Tyler Baltierra Claps Back After He’s Criticized For Letting Daughter, 4, Sit On A Kitchen Counter

Tyler Baltierra took to Twitter on July 30 to respond to a follower who criticized him for letting his daughter Novalee, 4, sit on the counter in a recent episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and he admitted to not being ‘perfect’.

Tyler Baltierra, 27, is defending himself after a Twitter follower came at him for a scene involving his daughter, Novalee, 4, on a recent episode of Teen Mom OG. In the scene, Novalee is climbing the kitchen counter so she can sit on it as Tyler is cooking and then she accidentally falls off and lands on her behind. She starts crying as he picks her up and wife Catelynn Lowell, 27, comes over to makes sure everything’s OK, and is later seen on a high chair instead. Tyler’s critic pointed out how he should have prevented her from climbing the counter in the first place to prevent the fall, but the doting dad admitted there was a part of the scene relating to the incident that didn’t air on the MTV show.

“the thing that pissed me off was how could you let nova climb on the counter she falls off and start doing it again and you did nothing,” the follower tweeted in response to a video clip showing the controversial moment. “They didn’t show in this scene before hand, where I told her I was only going to let her sit on the counter for a second until I got her chair that she usually sits on next to me when we make dinner together. She never climbed back onto it though. I’m am NOT a perfect parent!” Tyler’s response read.

This isn’t the first time Tyler has felt he needed to defend critics in regards to his family. The loving husband spoke out about a scene in which Catelynn admits she wants to quit breastfeeding their five-month-old daughter Vaeda. The video clip brought out a lot of backlash about her decision and how it may not be healthy for the baby, but Tyler set the record straight when he retweeted the clip and added a tweet to it. “Vaeda is the happiest, healthiest little baby I have ever seen! So, a little advice to all of you Pinterest Perfect Parents, If that baby didn’t develop in your uterus, you don’t have a right to say what’s best for that baby. PERIOD..” it read.

They didn’t show in this scene before hand, where I told her I was only going to let her sit on the counter for a second until I got her chair that she usually sits on next to me when we make dinner together. She never climbed back onto it though. I’m am NOT a perfect parent!😂🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/luxCcG1Bwb — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 30, 2019

It’s good to see Tyler staying humble yet strong in his beliefs. It’s not easy being a parent, so his learning process is sure to inspire others.