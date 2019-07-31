Tristan Thompson Finally Defends Khloe Kardashian Against Cheating ‘Backlash’: I Was ‘Single’ When We Met

Tristan Thompson denied that Khloe Kardashian was his mistress while dating Jordan Craig, after that same ex made shocking accusations in court documents!

About time! Tristan Thompson, 28, is finally speaking against those age-old rumors that he cheated on his pregnant ex at the time, Jordan Craig, 28, with Khloe Kardashian, 35. “When I met Khloe I was SINGLE,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player tweeted on July 31. All those homewrecker accusations that Khloe has suffered haven’t gone unnoticed by Tristan, as he added, “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.” Tristan shares his one-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe, and co-parents his two-year-old son, Prince, with Jordan.

Although Tristan split with Khloe after his scandal with Jordyn Woods, 21, in Feb. 2019, that doesn’t mean he’s on vacation with Jordan either. Such rumors swirled after Tristan shared a photo of Prince kicking back on a yacht on July 26, which was taken amid a tropical vacation with Jordan. But Tristan didn’t snap the photo himself! “I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible. I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false,” Tristan wrote in a separate tweet on Wednesday. Tristan further proved this by uploading multiple videos of him playing basketball with kids on his Instagram Story.

Khloe finally got some backup, after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star provided the same timeline that Tristan did (albeit, a more fleshed out one). “I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,” Khloe began a long message on her Instagram Story on June 11. She continued, “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship. He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point.” Khloe even claimed that Tristan’s best friends, business associates and mother told her that the NBA star’s relationship with Jordan was a thing of the past!

Khloe did “utterly” apologize if she had been lied to about the true timing of Tristan and Jordan’s split. The Good American co-founder gave her side of the story after Jordan filed shocking court documents against Tristan, in which she accused her ex of “infidelities” while pregnant with their son. Tristan’s alleged cheating and “partying” led her to move back in with her parents in the summer of 2016, according to Radar Online, and she soon learned of Tristan’s budding romance with a new woman along with the rest of the world. Although Jordan didn’t name drop, her timeline synced up with the beginning of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship (they were first seen together in Aug. 2016, and Jordan learned about her pregnancy in April 2016).

“Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst,” Jordan stated in the court documents. “Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy.” Perhaps Tristan should fire off another tweet to explain that?