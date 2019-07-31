T.I. Wishes Tiny A Happy Anniversary & Shows Off Their Epic Vacation Villa: Watch

T.I. took to Instagram on July 30 to show some love for his lady Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris in honor of their nine-year anniversary and shared a video of an incredible view from their lavish vacation spot.

T.I., 38, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, are celebrating nine years of marriage on July 30 and the rapper shared a special post in honor of the occasion. In the post, he shared a video clip that showed a beautiful outside view of water and lounge chairs from the vacation location where the lovebirds are along with a sweet caption to go with it. “Anniversary Vibes…. 7/30 – 7/31/10 Officially Harris for 9 of em…. 🍾🌹💍👑,” the caption read. It didn’t take long Tiny herself to comment back with her own sweet and sexy response. “Love u daddy 😻😻😘,” it read.

Fans of the couple left supportive comments on T.I.’s post, proving that there’s a lot of people out there cheering on their love. “Happy anniversary to you guys what God has joined together let no man tear apart love and blessings enjoy ♥️🙌,” one follower wrote. “I love you guys 😍🙌 through good through bad through health or sickness till death do you part. That’s a real marriage when you fight for your happiness and your marriage to work this long. TEAM HARRIS ❤,” another said.

In addition to celebrating their anniversary, T.I. and Tiny celebrated her 44th birthday this month. They spent the day in Barcelona, Spain and T.I. posted an adorable video of him giving his wife a bouquet of flowers and having fans sing her “Happy Birthday”. “#NobodyDoesitLikeBigDaddyHarris Happy Birthday Mrs.H [crown] The Best is Yet to Come!!!” the loving hubby captioned the clip.

We just love seeing these two embrace their marriage and connection! Although they’ve had public ups and downs in the past, they always seem to work things out and remember what’s most important at the end of the day. We’re wishing them the best!