Pregnant Shay Mitchell Reveals She’s Started Wearing Diapers: ‘I’m Having To Pee Way Too Much’

Shay Mitchell shared a new YouTube video that shows her discussing her journey in being pregnant, including her inability to hold her urge to go to the bathroom.

Shay Mitchell, 32, wasn’t shy about her struggles with pregnancy in a new video she shared on her YouTube channel series, Almost Ready. In the video, the Pretty Little Liars star shamelessly opened up about how she’s had to start wearing diapers because oh how much she’s had to go to the bathroom since she found out she’s expecting. “So you want to see something?” she asked some friends in the video, while picking out clothes to wear at a photo shoot. “Honestly, guys, I’ve never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you’re pregnant. I swear to God, in like a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night, to the point where I was like, I’m f***ing wearing diapers.”

She then went on to unbutton her pants and show her friends she was wearing one right then! “I literally, I am literally wearing a full-on diaper,” Shay continued with a laugh. “Okay, because it gets so annoying having to go to the bathroom all the time.” Stylist Monica Rose, who was with her in the video, couldn’t believe what she was seeing. “What? I have never seen that in my life, and I’ve had three kids!” she exclaimed.

“I’m wearing a full-on diaper, okay? This isn’t even an ad for Depends.,” Shay continued, while explaining the bathrooms were too far for her to walk to on the set she was working on. “This is a full-on diaper. Because I can’t. I peed myself, I got it a couple good times and I had to throw it out. But I’m not doing it. You know, I’m having to pee way too much. It’s just like, I’m over it.”

After the confession, Shay admitted she’s not into wearing maternity clothes and is happy to have styles she likes in bigger sizes as her bump grows.

Shay first announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page and in a YouTube video on June 28, which was joyous not only for her and her rumored beau Matte Babel, but also for her fans, since last year she shared news with them that she had a miscarriage. They were quick to congratulate the mother-to-be and wish her all the best with her future bundle of joy!