Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: How His ‘Small Town Values’ Won Her Over — He’s Her ‘Real Life Prince Charming’

Camila Cabello has been thoroughly enjoying her newfound romance with Shawn Mendes and his strong values and warm nature is what’s kept her smitten.

Camila Cabello, 22, fell head over heels for Shawn Mendes, 20, not just for his good looks and charm, but for the good background he comes from. “Shawn is truly one of the nicest guys out there,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He grew up in a small town and he’s held on to his strong values. He’s not just hot, he’s also a good person. That matters to Camila, she’s not about the surface stuff. Obviously she thinks he’s gorgeous, but his heart is what really matters to her and he’s just very kind and caring. He’s a real life Prince Charming.”

Camila’s feelings about Shawn have been apparent on their latest PDA-filled outings. The lovebirds were most recently seen getting mighty cozy in Miami when they passionately kissed each other while taking a dip in a pool. It turns out that one of the reasons their newfound romance is working so well is because of the platonic friendship they grew before deciding to take things to the next level.

“Camilla is having the time of her life with Shawn . He’s so sweet to her and they have such a strong foundation because they started as friends,” the source continued. “They still do all the same things they used to do, like play video games, listen to music, play music, hang out. It’s all the same, only now there is a lot of PDA in there. They can’t keep their hands off each other.”