Rihanna Smolders In Sexy New Lingerie Set For Latest Savage X Fenty Drop — See Pics

The summer temperatures are through the roof, but it’s even hotter in Rihanna’s bed, thanks to her brand new Savage x Fenty lingerie. The singer posed in a sheer bra ahead of the next ‘drop,’ and it may be her hottest line yet!

“New August @savagexfenty drops MIDNIGHT TONIGHT only at savage.com!!” Rihanna, 31, captioned a July 31 Instagram post. In the pic, the “Work” singer lounges seductively on a bed in a sheer bra. With a pillow draped across her lap, Rihanna gave fans enough of a preview to whet their appetites. IF that wasn’t enough, she posted a second IG pic that featured her in a purple bra covered in a floral-jungle pattern. “Lavender leopard lace. GET. INTO. IT.” she captioned this second shot. “All new @savagexfenty hit ssavagex.com at Midnight EST 8/1 tonight! Shot by @dennisleupold.” (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS)

The reaction was, as expected, mixed between people who couldn’t wait to give Rihanna their money (“I need this omgggggg”) and people losing their minds over how hot Rihanna looked. “I love you Rihanna” She is Dope every ways smart strong GORGEOUS” “Excuse me, are you a goddess? Because I was atheist but I think I’m interested in this religion.” “Absolute perfection” “Absolute perfection.”

This was the similar reaction to when Rihanna announced an addition to her SAVAGE X FENTY line in May. “All that #Glissenettes is gold,” she said while lounging in a gold bodysuit. She accentuated her look with a pair of stockings that made her already long-legs look like they went on for miles. It seemed as if Rih couldn’t get any hotter – and then she announced the drop for June. While wearing a set of neon yellow lingerie, Rihanna looked like a fantasy straight out of the 1980s. “My left eye almost exploded after seeing this pic,” one fan joked…sorta.

Now, not all the comments on this latest lingerie drop were about how gorgeous Rihanna looked. Some were asking Rihanna, a world-renowned singer, where her new album was. (“Can’t wait to listen to the bra,” one sniped, while another added. “yes yes, sexy. WHERE IS THE MUSIC SIS?repectfully.” Sorry, fans, but even Rihanna doesn’t know when her next album is going to drop. “It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now,” she told Interview magazine in June. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out.” In the meantime, they’ll just have to imagine what Rihanna’s new albums sounds like while looking at her in her underwear.