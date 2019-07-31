See Message
Hollywood Life

Nicki Minaj Thanks Wendy Williams For Supporting Her Relationship With Kenneth Petty – See Message

After Wendy Williams showed her support for Nicki Minaj’s relationship with Kenneth Petty, the rapper took to Twitter with a message for the TV host.

Wendy Williams, 55, isn’t the first person you’d expect to show her support for Nicki Minaj, 36, but that’s exactly what she did during her talk show on July 31. The TV host spoke out in support of the rapper’s controversial relationship with Kenneth Petty, and now — Nicki is saying thanks. Despite not seeing eye-to-eye with Wendy in the past, Nicki appreciated the sentiment. “Regardless of all that, (cuz we don’t know the fakks on that) thank you Wendy,” Nicki wrote in a July 31 tweet.

It was earlier that day that Wendy shared her honest thoughts on Nicki’s romance with Kenneth, and much to fans surprise — said all good things. “You don’t have to clap with me, but this woman has amassed a fortune and she’s very famous and no matter what you have, when you turn the key to your abode and there’s no one there but crickets, it’s not all good and so, she also says she wants to get married before having a baby — how rare these days. So, I say good for you Nicki,” Wendy told the crowd. 

Even fans were shocked to hear Wendy’s remarks. “Was so suprised to see @WendyWilliams be understanding and showing support for @NICKIMINAJ ‘s relationship. She’s been very harsh on anything Nicki related in the past, which was likely due to what was happening in her own life. Seeing this type of growth and change is amazing,” one fan wrote in a post of their own, which Nicki quote tweeted.

It’s no secret that Nicki and her man have already applied for a marriage license, so this romance is slowing down anytime soon. During the same segment, Wendy also predicated that there could be more to the story. “Maybe she’s pregnant now? You never know.” Wendy weighed in on the sizzling story just one day after Nicki and Kenneth were apparently spotted picking up their marriage paperwork at the Beverly Hills Courthouse.

Meanwhile, Nicki took her July 28 episode of Queen Radio to stick up for Kenny herself. “When a person is with a n—- that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout?” the “Barbie Dreams” rapper said on the podcast.