NeNe Leakes Sets Record Straight After Report She ‘Exploded’ Over Cynthia Bailey Engagement

NeNe Leakes has nothing but well wishes for Cynthia Bailey after her engagement, despite a report that she totally flipped out when she heard the news.

NeNe Leakes‘ reaction to Cynthia Bailey‘s engagement is not what you may have heard. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, slammed a report that she “exploded” and was furious when she heard that her costar, 52, was getting married. NeNe, according to the report from Radar Online, was allegedly livid after finding out that Cynthia’s guy, Mike Hill, popped the question at an event at Cynthia’s wine shop that NeNe skipped. Why? Not only did Cynthia lie about inviting NeNe’s frenemy Kenya Moore to the party (the big reason for NeNe and Cynthia’s falling out), but NeNe’s close friend, Marlo Hampton, was there to witness the engagement.

However, NeNe denies that she was mad about the engagement at all. She said that the outlet was trying to “damage” her reputation, and she even sent Cynthia her best wishes! “Number 1, WHY would i explode? WHY? Chile I don’t want high blood pressure 🤣 Number 2, i sent @cynthiabailey10 the nite of her engagement a beautiful gift and card,” NeNe explained in a July 30 Instagram post. “I couldn’t be happier for her finding love again. Number 3 @radaronline and all the others who continue to pick this up, post, write trying to diminish/damage my character should try using their time in a more productive way like donating to @americancancersociety The Lies The Lies The Lies in @kandi voice 😝”.

Mike’s proposal to Cynthia was incredibly romantic. The Fox Sports reporter, 48, enlisted the help of his daughters Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19, as well as Cynthia’s daughter, Noelle, 19, to get the job done. Mike started a toast to his girlfriend of 14 months at the opening of The Bailey WineCellar on July 26, when Kayla interrupted him. She handed her dad a bottle with a big question mark on it, and said, “No dad, I think you should propose like this,” according to a source who spoke to People. Noelle came over to open the bottle, which contained a ring box. Mike then reportedly “dropped to one knee and professed his love,” while their daughters “gathered behind him with a hand-made puzzle piece sign that real, ‘Can we be a family?’”

Cynthia seemed shocked at the proposal, but the RHOA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January 2019 that she knew it was coming sometime in the near future! “I absolutely am going to get married again,” she predicted.