Lori Loughlin Is All Smiles On Shopping Trip After 55th Bday & Ahead Of Admissions Trial

Who has time to worry about possibly going to prison for life when the mall is open? Ahead of Lori Loughlin’s trial for her alleged part in the college admission scandal, the ex-‘Fuller House’ was spotted going on a shopping spree.

For some, staring down a possible 40-year prison sentence would be a mood killer. Not for Lori Loughlin. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were apparently in a good mood when attending church on July 28 – Lori’s birthday. Two days later, she was spotted on a shopping trip with a friend in Los Angeles. Lori smiled from ear to ear while carrying a few bags after shopping at James Perse. While it’s unknown what she bought, what is known is that her shopping days may be numbered if nothing goes her way on Aug. 27.

That’s the day that Lori and her husband are due in court. Both Lori and Mossimo were named in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The couple has been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to get their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, and Isabella Giannulli, 20, designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team (despite neither girl ever participating in the sport.) Lori and Mossimo have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, honest service frauds, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They pleaded not guilty to the charges. Each of them faces up to 40 years in jail if convicted on all counts.

The couple is expected to announce their co-defense on Aug. 27, as well as address and alleged potential conflict of interest issue, according to Fox News. The couple’s attorneys are from Latham & Watkins, and the legal firm is currently representing the USC in an unrelated real estate dispute. The couple was reportedly going to plead ignorance as their defense and claim that they believed William “Rick” Singer, the alleged mastermind behind this scandal, was just a “facilitator.” This defense was thrown a curveball from former USC assistant coach Laura Janke.

Laura pled guilty to commit racketeering for allegedly helping Olivia and other students get into the school. She allegedly assisted Singer to create “falsified profiles” for rich kids with no athletic ability. Laura reportedly received an email from Singer in July 2017 to make a profile for Olivia. “Please send me the pertinent information, and I will get started,” she replied. Prosecutors claim that after that, Mossimo and Lori “present[ed] their younger daughter, falsely, as a crew coxswain for the L.A. Marina Club team, and [said Singer] requested that the Giannullis’ send an ‘Action Picture,’ asking a few days later for a picture on the [rowing machine].” After Janke allegedly falsified Olivia Jade’s profile, Lori’s daughter was accepted into USC.