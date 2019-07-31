Kathie Lee Gifford, 65, Smooches & Grinds On Mystery Man 4 Years After Death Of Husband

Fresh into retirement, Kathie Lee Gifford cut loose with a ‘male friend’ as they swayed back and forth in one another’s arms at a concert in Tennessee.

Kathie Lee Gifford, 65, is enjoying much-deserved downtime after leaving behind 11 years on the TODAY show on April 7. The retired talk show host was seen dancing and even smooching a mysterious stud as they jammed out to a Journey tribute band in Franklin, Tennessee on July 27! As you can see in this video, Kathie even backed up into the man at one point, and he sweetly wrapped his arms around her. It’s unclear what their relationship is, but a bystander was on hand to provide extra observations.

“She looked a little tipsy. She was having a great time dancing very intimately with a male friend,” the eyewitness told Daily Mail, who also noted that “Retirement looks good” on Kathie. The duo later sat side by side on lawn chairs amid a large crowd at the outdoor concert. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kathie’s rep for comment, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.

The mystery man can also be seen in two photos on Kathie’s Instagram page, “including a shot where his arm is around her waist,” according to Daily Mail. Indeed, the Model Behavior star shared a group photo in which a silver fox has his hand wrapped around her waist on July 20. Whether or not Kathie is dating again, we’re happy to see her happy after the sad death of her ex-husband Frank Gifford, the New York Giants football star-turned sports broadcast journalist who passed away in Aug. 2015. After nearly three decades of marriage, Frank “died suddenly” from “natural causes” at 84 years old, according to NBC News. He shares two children with Kathie: Cassidy, 25, and Cody, 29.

Kathie has extra reason to let loose and dance, because her and Frank’s son recently got engaged to girlfriend, Erika Brown! The famous daytime host shared the happy news to her Instagram on May 12 and wrote, “My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown!!!”