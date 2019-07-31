Hannah Brown Hints She Hopes Tyler Cameron Isn’t The Bachelor After Asking Him Out Post-Split

Tyler Cameron is a frontrunner to be the next Bachelor after being dumped by Hannah Brown, but now that SHE’S also single, it seems like she’s hoping that he DOESN’T get the gig!

Hannah Brown went through a whirlwind two months after getting proposed to by Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette finale, and it all concluded with her ending their relationship and asking her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, out for drinks on live TV on July 30. Tyler gladly accepted, and if things go well, that will likely take him OUT of the running to star on The Bachelor next season. Jimmy Kimmel grilled Hannah all about it when she appeared on his show after the finale, and although she didn’t flat-out say that she’s hoping Tyler doesn’t get picked as the Bachelor…she certainly hinted at it.

“We’ll see where the drinks go!” she teased. “It’s so weird picking the Bachelor from my ex-boyfriends. I thought Peter [Weber] was really great. Mike [Johnson] is great. I want them to have happiness, so maybe it will work out better for them than it did for me!” Jimmy also asked Hannah if she regrets picking Jed over Tyler, to which she responded, “I definitely had feelings for [Tyler], too. I don’t want to say [I wish I picked him]. I grew. I became a lot stronger of a woman through all that I went through. I don’t want to say I regret it…but [Tyler] is pretty great.”

Hannah confirmed that she and Tyler have not made specific plans to meet up just yet (she is a little busy right now, after all), but once the whirlwind of post-show press ends, they’ll likely have their chance!

Hannah’s heartbreak with Jed came just five weeks into their engagement, when his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, gave a bombshell interview to People magazine. She revealed that Jed told her that he loved her on the DAY he left to film the show, and that he promised her he was only going on The Bachelorette to further his music career.

When Hannah found out about the interview, she confronted her fiance, and the footage aired during the July 30 finale. Hannah explained that Jed had told her that there was another woman in the picture before The Bachelorette. However, he said it wasn’t serious and that he broke things off with Haley a week before filming. Clearly, Haley’s story was much different, and Hannah hit Jed with ALL the questions about it during their talk. Eventually, he admitted to telling Haley he loved her and sleeping with her just before coming on the show. He apologized, but it was too late — Hannah ended the relationship and called off the engagement.

The exes came face-to-face for the first time since their split during a live post-show interview. Jed apologized again and admitted that he still had feelings for Hannah and would always love her. However, she made it clear that her feelings had changed and that there would be no chance for reconciliation.