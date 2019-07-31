Hannah Brown Reveals Why Going Through Heartbreak After Jed Wyatt’s Betrayal Was ‘Worth It’

Hours after the finale of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Hannah Brown appeared on ‘GMA,’ where she opened up about why she looks back on her heartbreaking season of the show with no regrets.

Hannah Brown was left heartbroken when she found out her fiance after The Bachelorette, Jed Wyatt, was dating another woman when he went on the show. It ended up leading her to end their relationship, but she doesn’t look back on the experience with any regrets. “It just made me stronger and I am really proud of the woman that I am now,” Hannah admitted on Good Morning America. “I don’t think I could be that woman if I hadn’t gone through the trials that I’ve been through. So I’m trying to see a silver lining in it all. I can what if and wonder what would happen if I made different choices, but ultimately, I found love for myself and I found love for me. I think that is worth it after everything that happened. I don’t know if I could really change that and be strong and confident and know what I deserve.”

While Jed did tell Hannah that he had been seeing someone else before his time on the show, he made it seem like the relationship was NOT serious, and he claimed that he broke it off a week before leaving to film the dating series. However, after filming ended, the ex, Haley Stevens, did a tell-all interview, in which she revealed that there was a lot more to the story — she and Jed had slept together the night before he left, and he told her that he loved her RIGHT before he got on the plane to Los Angeles.

“It was really hard when I realized that this was a whole different level of betrayal,” Hannah said. “It’s something I should’ve known to be able to make a decision for my future.” In the end, Hannah said she’s “proud” of her Bachelorette experience, even though not all of her men had the best intentions. “The person that went into the mansion on that first night is not the same woman that’s here,” she explained. “She’s not insecure. She’s confident. She knows her self worth. I know that and that is a Bachelorette experience that I’ll never take for granted.”

.@AlabamaHannah on what happened with Jed: "It just made me stronger and I'm really proud of the woman that I am now and I don't think I could be that woman if I hadn't gone through the trials that I've been through."#TheBachelorette@BacheloretteABChttps://t.co/AbVV9J8foX pic.twitter.com/1466uYLViV — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 31, 2019

.@AlabamaHannah on Tyler: “He has always been supportive and respectful and has continued to do so. So I want him to be a part of my life in some way and so I want to be able to hang out…”#TheBacheloretteFinale #TheBachelorette@BacheloretteABChttps://t.co/AbVV9J8foX pic.twitter.com/dMIUnam8zA — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 31, 2019

Of course, Hannah also had to dish on where she stands with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, who she came face-to-face with for the first time since their split during the live portion of the finale on July 30. Hannah asked Tyler if he wanted to meet up for drinks since she’s a single woman now, and he accepted. “He has always been supportive and respectful,” Hannah said on GMA. “So I want him to be part of my life in some way. I want to be able to hang out! No pressure — just hanging out!” We’ll see about that….