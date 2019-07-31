Watch
Hannah Brown Reveals Why Going Through Heartbreak After Jed Wyatt’s Betrayal Was ‘Worth It’

THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 2" - America watched live on Monday night as a heartbroken Hannah said goodbye to one more man. Now, she must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey on night two of the two-night, live special season finale event on "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-10:01p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 2" - America watched live on Monday night as a heartbroken Hannah said goodbye to one more man. Now, she must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey on night two of the two-night, live special season finale event on "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-10:01p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CHRIS HARRISON, HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 2" - America watched live on Monday night as a heartbroken Hannah said goodbye to one more man. Now, she must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey on night two of the two-night, live special season finale event on "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-10:01p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) HANNAH BROWN, JED View Gallery View Gallery 41 Photos.
Hours after the finale of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Hannah Brown appeared on ‘GMA,’ where she opened up about why she looks back on her heartbreaking season of the show with no regrets.

Hannah Brown was left heartbroken when she found out her fiance after The BacheloretteJed Wyatt, was dating another woman when he went on the show. It ended up leading her to end their relationship, but she doesn’t look back on the experience with any regrets. “It just made me stronger and I am really proud of the woman that I am now,” Hannah admitted on Good Morning America. “I don’t think I could be that woman if I hadn’t gone through the trials that I’ve been through. So I’m trying to see a silver lining in it all. I can what if and wonder what would happen if I made different choices, but ultimately, I found love for myself and I found love for me. I think that is worth it after everything that happened. I don’t know if I could really change that and be strong and confident and know what I deserve.”

While Jed did tell Hannah that he had been seeing someone else before his time on the show, he made it seem like the relationship was NOT serious, and he claimed that he broke it off a week before leaving to film the dating series. However, after filming ended, the ex, Haley Stevens, did a tell-all interview, in which she revealed that there was a lot more to the story — she and Jed had slept together the night before he left, and he told her that he loved her RIGHT before he got on the plane to Los Angeles.

“It was really hard when I realized that this was a whole different level of betrayal,” Hannah said. “It’s something I should’ve known to be able to make a decision for my future.” In the end, Hannah said she’s “proud” of her Bachelorette experience, even though not all of her men had the best intentions. “The person that went into the mansion on that first night is not the same woman that’s here,” she explained. “She’s not insecure. She’s confident. She knows her self worth. I know that and that is a Bachelorette experience that I’ll never take for granted.”

Of course, Hannah also had to dish on where she stands with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, who she came face-to-face with for the first time since their split during the live portion of the finale on July 30. Hannah asked Tyler if he wanted to meet up for drinks since she’s a single woman now, and he accepted. “He has always been supportive and respectful,” Hannah said on GMA. “So I want him to be part of my life in some way. I want to be able to hang out! No pressure — just hanging out!” We’ll see about that….