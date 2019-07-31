Donald Trump Taunts Democrats For ‘Low Ratings’ During 2nd Debates: ‘They’re Desperate’ For Me

Trump couldn’t stay silent on Night Two of the Democratic debates, mocking the candidates for bringing in less than stellar ratings because — in his mind — they didn’t mention him enough.

President Donald Trump couldn’t resist butting in during the second round of Democratic debates, on July 31. The president tweeted just an hour before the candidates faced off in Detroit, “Very low ratings for the Democratic Debate last night — they’re desperate for Trump!” Trump is correct in saying that ratings were low for the June 30 debate — 8.7 million television viewers, down from the 15.3 million who tuned in on June 26, and 18.1 million on June 27, a Democratic primary record. However, those prime ratings came without the candidates focused on Trump. During the July 31 debate, that has definitely changed.

The second July debate saw former Vice President Joe Biden, CA Senator Kamala Harris, NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, businessman Andrew Yang, CO Senator Michael Bennet, HI Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, NJ Senator Cory Booker, and WA Governor Jay Inslee facing off. Trump came up plenty, in just the first hour of the three-hour, CNN-hosted event. Biden started off his night by speaking directly to him: “Mr. President, this is America. And we are stronger and greater because of this diversity, Mr. President… So Mr. President, let’s get something straight: We love it. We are not leaving it. We are here to stay. And we’re certainly not going to leave it to you.”

Booker attempted to get through to the president, as well: “Donald Trump, from Charleston to Baltimore to the border, is using the tired old language of demagogues of fear mongers, of racists to try to divide our country against itself. We know who Donald Trump is…who are we as a people?” And Inslee, one of the first politicians to speak out against Trump’s Muslim Ban in 2017, had no problem rubbing that in his face. “We can no longer allow a white nationalist to be in the White House,” Inslee said, to applause. “I’m proud to have sued him 21 times and beat him 21 times in a row. I’m ready for him in 2020.”

Very low ratings for the Democratic Debate last night — they’re desperate for Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

Earlier in the day, Trump focused on CNN anchor Don Lemon, one of the debate moderators, suggesting that he’s racist. Trump tweeted, “CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world.’ Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair… or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath!”