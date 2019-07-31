‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reveals How She Feels About Fixing Her Friendship With NeNe Leakes

Cynthia Bailey opened up about rumors that her co-star NeNe Leakes exploded during the night she got engaged, and shared her opinion on whether or not she feels their broken friendship could be repaired.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, admitted she still loves Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes, 51, who she’s had a falling out with, and although she’d be open to a stronger friendship, she’s not sure things could ever be the same between them as they were before. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Cynthia talked about her feelings and what the future could hold.

“I think the time and the space apart has been good for us both to kind of sit with ourselves and just — I think the time apart has been healthy for both of us,” she said about her time away from NeNe. “However, I’m always going to love NeNe. I wish her well. I’m so proud of her with her huge store opening of Swag in DC. I’m so happy Gregg [Leakes] is cancer free. I still pray for them. In terms of our friendship, I don’t ever see us being the way it was, but I definitely — I love her. I definitely would love to be cordial, we roll in the same circle, and to have a good time. NeNe is a good time. There’s nothing like fun NeNe. That’s the only one that I’m fine for, the NeNe that makes me laugh. I’ll take that NeNe all day long. It’s Nay Nay that I don’t like! I love NeNe!”

That’s good to hear since Cynthia recently got engaged to boyfriend Mike Hill and NeNe was brought into the news when it was reported that she “exploded” on the night she found out about the engagement. NeNe took to social media to deny the rumors and Cynthia also denied the rumors when she spoke to us about the situation. “I don’t know where those rumors came from,” Cynthia admitted. “I don’t know where it came from that she exploded and was upset about it. I think that was just a rumor — Bullsh*t, basically. None of it got back to me.”

It will be interesting to see where things go from here between Cynthia and NeNe but it’s good to know there’s still love there!