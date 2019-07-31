Cardi B Apologizes To Fans After Security Threat Forces Her To Postpone IN Concert At Last Minute

Cardi B had to postpone a show in Indianapolis at the last minute on July 30. She issued a heartfelt apology to her fans on social media.

Cardi B is sorry she had to cancel a show at the last minute. After a security threat caused the rapper, 26, to postpone a concert at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 30, she took to Instagram to issue an apology to her fans.

“Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today. I rehearsed and started doing glam. Due to a security threat that is under investigation the show was canceled. My safety and your safety first,” she wrote, adding, “I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. Im so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances. I love you guys.”

The apology was paired with a video from soundcheck and a notice about the security threat. Cops released a statement that said, “This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert – there is no immediate threat to public safety, this is not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.”

The sold-out show was postponed less than an hour before it was scheduled to begin. The venue said the concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 11. This isn’t the first show on Cardi’s tour that she’s had to put off. She postponed her May 24 concert in Baltimore due to health issues from her recent plastic surgeries.