Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Steph On 8th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Life With You Is An Infinite Sea Of Bliss’

Ayesha Curry celebrated her 8th anniversary with hubby Steph in the sweetest way! The star shared a heart-melting message to Instagram for all to see.

Even after eight years of marriage, Ayesha Curry, 30, and Steph Curry, 31, have endless love for one another. The pair celebrated their wedding anniversary on July 30, and in honor of the day, Ayesha shared the SWEETEST message for her NBA player beau. The star shared the loving words for all of her 6.7 million Instagram followers to see. “My baby, my love, my life. What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day,” she wrote. “Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God. Here’s to 8!” she said in her post. Ok, cue the ugly crying!

In the photo, Ayesha and Steph cozied up for a selfie in their car, both looking beyond happy on the special day. The Golden State Warriors player flashed a beaming smile and appeared to be the one taking a photo. Per usual, their gorgeous, matching green eyes instantly stood out in the photo and it appears that these two are getting more picture perfect with each passing day! Judging from Ayesha’s Instagram stories, the two had quite the romantic night. The celeb chef shared several snaps showing off a round of craft cocktails and a delicious dinner.

Ayesha is never afraid to show her affection for her hubby, and has publicly proclaimed her love for him several times this summer. She sweetly gushed over the athlete after his NBA finals loss on June 13. “We will never forget our decade at Oracle. Thank you Dub Nation for loving us, embracing us and always cheering and rooting for my husband no matter what. On and off the court,” she wrote at the time. “The warriors are something special,” she added. “Best part? They’re just getting started. Time to make new memories with the best fans in the world !!! ROARACLE will ALWAYS have a special place in our hearts. I Love you @stephencurry30 and am infinitely proud of you. 💪🏾💛💙”

Ayesha and her hubby first met when they were just teenagers, and later married in July of 2011. They share three adorable kids together, Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1. Cheers to eight years of marriage for the happy couple!