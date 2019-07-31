Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Thrilled She’s Joining Marvel Universe: They Like Seeing Me ‘Strong’

Angelina Jolie’s biggest fans are her six kids, and they’re ultra excited for her latest role: Thena in ‘The Eternals’! Angie says in a new interview that they’re over the moon that she’s joining the MCU.

Angelina Jolie‘s kids are the ultimate Marvel fans, and now they get to see their mom play one of of the mightiest heroes in the MCU. Hearing that Angelina would play superhero Thena in The Eternals, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest team-up, threw fans for a loop — and her kids, too! Angelina explained why her kids are so happy about her new role (aside from the obvious) in an interview with People: “What’s really moving to me is that [my kids] want to see me strong,” Angelina said. “And, so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun.” How sweet!

It makes sense. A source close to the Maleficent star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June that her decision to take the role was “highly influenced” by her brood of six. “They all love the comic book movies so this is something they can bond over,” the insider said. “It’ll be a real thrill for them. She’s working a lot again so she’s always looking for ways to include her kids; she’s determined not to let her busy career take anything away from them. Someone else excited about Angelina joining the MCU? Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson. Scarlett, who stars next in Black Widow, told E! News at San Diego Comic Con on July 20 that it’s “amazing. It’s bananas. I think it’s very exciting.” She added that adding so many more women to the MCU “grounds the presence of the MCU in a way.” Remember when she used to be the only female hero? It’s been a long 10 years in the making!

A primer for non-comics fans: Eternals are a team of humanoid superheroes from space, who are the result of the alien Celestials experimenting on human beings. They were supposed to be the guardians of Earth, but that job ultimately went to the Avengers. You may have heard of them? Their enemies are the mutant Deviants and, at one point, the X-Men villain Apocalypse. Now that Disney owns Fox, which has the rights to X-Men, it may now be possible to see that storyline on screen.

Angelina is all about her warrior character, Thena, who’s an expert in “everything from swords to ballet,” she gushed to People. “She’s a warrior. I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.” The Eternals is due in theaters May 2020. It also stars Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-Seok, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh.