‘Zoey 101’ Cast Reunites Amidst Reboot Rumors – But Without Jamie Lynn Spears

Your dose of 2000’s nostalgia has arrived. The ‘Zoey 101’ cast had a major reunion on July 29 & it looks like we might be getting that long-awaited reboot after all!



Nickelodeon fans rejoice! Fans are more hopeful than ever for a reboot of the network’s classic show Zoey 101 after nearly the entire cast got together for dinner on July 29. The show’s creator, Dan Schneider, shared a snapshot to his Instagram page depicting the actors reuniting over some wine and grub in Los Angeles. Some of the stars who showed up included Chris Massey, Sean Flynn, Victoria Justice, Matt Underwood, Abby Wilde, Paul Butcher, Jack Salvatore and Erin Sanders! However, the show’s star, Jamie Lynn Spears, was noticeably absent from the photo. Don’t worry though — the cast was sure to address her no-show and said they “missed” her at the dinner while she was away filming in another city.

The cast of the hit show, which aired from 2005-2008, was absolutely beaming in their photo. The show’s creator was sure to say that the reunion was a spur of the moment occurrence. “Some Zoey 101 buzz got me talking with my good friend Sean Flynn (“Chase”)… and within about 72 hours, this happened!” he explained in the photo’s caption. “I’m not sure how I feel about my new glasses, but that was one of the most fun nights ever. A wonderful cast of kids then, and even better all grown up! Much love/respect for all of you! Jamie Lynn is busy shooting her new show in Atlanta. We missed you, congrats!” he said.

There have already been whispers that Jamie Lynn may reprise her role on the show, where she played Zoey Brooks. While word of a reunion began as just a rumor, it is now closer to becoming reality, according to TMZ. The site reports that Jamie Lynn is indeed in talks with Nickelodeon to reprise her role. The actress has been talking with executives about bringing back the popular show, but with a few major changes, Nickelodeon sources tell the site. The potential reboot would follow Zoey’s life in SoCal still, but with a 10-year time jump from where it left off, TMZ claims.

Zoey 101 ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon from January 2005 until May 2008. Jamie Lynn took a break from TV after the Zoey 101 was cancelled, following news that she was pregnant with her first child, Maddie Briann Aldridge, now 11.