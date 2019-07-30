‘The Bachelorette’ Live Blog: Hannah Learns A Shocking Secret After Getting Engaged

It’s time for Hannah Brown to make her decision! Will she choose Jed or Tyler? Will her pick propose? And, most importantly…where do they stand now? It all goes down during ‘The Bachelorette’s July 30 finale.

The July 30 episode of The Bachelorette begins with Hannah Brown torn over who to choose: Jed Wyatt or Tyler Cameron. She’s admittedly been falling in love with both men. Tyler chooses his engagement ring first — a cushion cut surrounded by a gorgeous halo of diamonds. Meanwhile, Jed goes with an oval shape, which also includes a halo and diamond band. While Hannah is in the van heading to the final rose ceremony, she has a freak out and makes the car pull over. “I really can’t do this,” she says to a producer, after tripping and falling to the ground.

Finally, she composes herself, and while she admits that Jed and Tyler both have ‘pieces of [her] heart,’ she knows the decision she wants to make. Tyler is the first to arrive at the rose ceremony, and any Bachelor Nation viewer knows this isn’t a good sign. He begins professing his love for Hannah, but she interrupts him in the middle of his romantic speech. “I am so lucky to be loved by you and to feel that,” she says. “You have supported me, you have been so sweet and strong for me and done everything that I asked and more and loved me so much. My life with you would be amazing. When I told you I was falling in love with you…I meant it. But I love someone else. I’m so sorry.”

Tyler takes the breakup in stride, though, and lets Hannah know he will continue to be rooting for her and her future with Jed. Now, it’s Jed’s turn. He brings his guitar, and after letting Hannah know how in love he is with her, he decides to sing a song because “talking’s hard sometimes for [him].” His words, not ours!

“I’ve been praying for this moment for a long time,” Hannah tells Jed. “I’ve been praying for you. You supported me you loved me, you challenged me, you moved me and it’s made me love you so, so much. I am in complete love with you. I love you, Jed Wyatt.” From there, Jed tells Hannah he doesn’t want to live another day without her, and asks her to marry him. Of course, she accepts.

Things are going great for Hannah and Jed in the weeks after their engagement. Unfortunately, it quickly falls apart. “I was so happy because I thought I was getting this person I could spend life with. He was sweet and sincere and honest, and that’s not been the case.”

Hannah reveals that, two days after the proposal, Jed told her about a woman he had been seeing back home before the show. However, she says he assured her that he had broken things off when he left to be on The Bachelorette. She admits she did her best to let it go, but when the woman, Haley Stevens, came forward with her side of the story in June (after filming ended), Hannah learned that Jed may not have been being truthful.

Jed says that he didn’t think the relationship with Haley was exclusive, but as he explains the extent of all the things they did together (including a trip to the Bahamas), Hannah is flabbergasted that he wouldn’t have thought so.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!