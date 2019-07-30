Wendy Williams Questions If Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant After She Gets Marriage License With Boyfriend

Wendy Williams is wondering if Nicki Minaj is pregnant after a new report claimed the rapper and boyfriend, Kenneth Petty got their marriage license on Monday! The host expressed how happy she is for Nicki on her July 30 show.

Nicki Minaj and boyfriend, Kenneth Petty reportedly obtained a marriage license in Beverly Hills on Monday, and Wendy Williams, 55, discussed the bombshell headline during “Hot Topics” on her show, July 30. “I say, good for you Nicki,” Wendy said, questioning, “Maybe she’s pregnant now? You never know.” Wendy weighed in on the sizzling story just one day after Nicki, 36, and Kenneth were apparently spotted picking up their marriage paperwork at the Beverly Hills Courthouse.

Even before the new report, marriage rumors have been swirling about the rapper and her boyfriend. Nicki revealed that she and Kenneth “did get our marriage license,” on her Queen Radio show on June 21. She explained, “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.” Nicki has previously called Kenneth her husband on radio, social media and in fan Q&A’s.

As the marriage speculation continues to pick up speed, so do the rumors that Nicki is pregnant with the couple’s child. The rapper seemed to fuel the marriage and baby buzz in her new verse on Chance The Rapper‘s reggae-themed song “Zanies and Fools”, off his new album, The Big Day, released on July 26.

Nicki raps: “He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” raps Minaj on the track, which dropped Friday. “Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ / Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.” She also shared the lyrics in a caption of a photo with Kenneth on Instagram on Thursday.

Nicki and Kenneth, who is featured in her “MEGATRON” music video, went public with their relationship late last year (2018). She made their romance Instagram official in December when she shared a series of photos that showed them cuddled up together on a romantic getaway in Turks and Caicos. “He want me to be his wife – his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” she captioned the post.

In a past interview, Nicki stated that she will get married, then have babies, “in that order.”

“I have definitely put off the wife thing because I don’t want people in my business,” she told Complex in 2014, explaining that she “want(s) to make sure I do it in that order,” admitting, “I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

Nicki later said if she doesn’t have a child by the time she’s done with her fifth album, “No matter how much money I have,” she “would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother.” Interestingly enough, Nicki seemed to confirm the completion of a fifth album in her verse on the remix to Meek Mill and Drake‘s “Going Bad” in February 2019.