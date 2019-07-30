Tituss Burgess Throws More Shade At Andy Cohen On Wendy Williams: I ‘Will Not Be Trapped’

Actor Tituss Burgess continued to throw ‘WWHL’ host Andy Cohen under the bus during his guest appearance on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on July 30.

Just one day after Tituss Burgess, 40, shaded Andy Cohen, 51, on Watch What Happens Live, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star threw the Bravo exec under the bus once again on July 30. During a guest appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Tituss doubled down after calling Andy a “messy queen” for asking about Eddie Murphy and if he was still “problematic for the gays.” Tituss explained to the talk show host Wendy Williams and said, “I will not tolerate the dismantling of anyone’s legacy, especially not my own. And who we were speaking about has done a beautiful job being the comedic giant that he is. And he has a wonderful movie coming out, and I was not going to participate in talking about that.”

The talk show diva recounted the WWHL episode for viewers who may have missed the standoff and Tituss continued defending the longtime comedian, “I said what I said.” Wendy responded, “Obviously it was wonderful working [with Murphy], and Andy might have been trying to trap you into saying something, and you didn’t say it.” The Emmy-nominated actor clarified, “Tituss will not be trapped. No. We have way too much work to do. We have far more important things to talk about.”

As fans may have seen, Andy apparently ruffled some feathers when he asked Tituss what is was like working with Eddie in their upcoming film, Dolemite Is My Name. Andy brought up a few questions submitted by fans before mentioning that Eddie “was very problematic for the gays at one point when I was coming up.” Tituss immediately clapped back and responded, “He wasn’t problematic for Tituss,” Burgess countered. “And, uh, we had a wonderful time. … Any troubles he may have had with gay people, I guess they’re gone, because he loved me.”

Tituss Burgess hits the couch and talks working with Eddie Murhpy, his interview on "Watch What Happens Live," and more. pic.twitter.com/3s2aa0WMV7 — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) July 30, 2019

Shortly after the live show on July 28, Tituss took to social media to slam Andy and air his frustration further. “She can be a messy queen! Yes I said it! Don’t care he knows either! He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press. Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests. If only time were taken to know who I am and not assuming that I am the character that I play on tv he would know how to conduct a proper interview with at all! I received 4 Emmy nominations for acting! Not for being my self. He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day. Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job! [sic]” Yikes!

Meanwhile, Andy addressed Tituss’ statement himself on his SiriusXM series, Andy Cohen Live on July 29. “He wasn’t having me,” Andy said. “What can I tell you? From the jump. I was trying, but no idea.” Andy continued, “I said, ‘Oh, you wrote the musical for The Preacher’s Wife.’ And then I said, ‘I didn’t know that, that’s a great idea.’ And he said, ‘You talked about it two other times on this show!’ And I was like, ‘Ugh oh…’ I think that was the first point,” Andy recounted.

“I’ve done 1300 episodes. Forgive me for forgetting you wrote the musical about The Preacher’s Wife,” he continued. “By the way, I still think it’s a great idea. I’m still excited to talk about it. I was being supportive. But yes, I had forgotten. I’m sorry that I forgot your upcoming project. I know I shouldn’t have forgotten. I like the guy. I ran into him at a bar in Harlem like, eight months ago, and we had a really nice talk. So I don’t know. He made an entertaining show, I’ll tell you that,” Andy recalled. “Sometimes it’s fun to watch the show when the guest hates the host.”