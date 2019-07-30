‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Brown Dumps [Spoiler] In Devastating Finale Breakup

Hannah was forced to choose between Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt during the second night of ‘The Bachelorette’ finale and her latest breakup was absolutely brutal.

It was no secret that Tyler Cameron, 26, was in love with Hannah Brown, 24. He was hoping to spend the rest of his life with her, but it just wasn’t meant to be. He professed his love for her once again when they met up for the final rose ceremony on The Bachelorette finale. He said that he started falling in love with her on their very first date. During the middle of his speech, Hannah stopped him because she couldn’t take it anymore. She started crying in front of him.

“I am so lucky to be loved by you,” she told him through tears. “You have supported me. You have been so sweet and strong for me and done everything that I have asked and more.” She continued, “My life with you would be amazing.” However, her feelings for Jed Wyatt, 25, were stronger. “I love someone else,” she confessed. “I’m so sorry.”

Tyler didn’t get angry or upset in front of Hannah. He handled this breakup like a true gentleman. Even though she chose Jed over him, Tyler told Hannah, “I’m still going to be your biggest fan rooting for you.”

When he got into the car, that’s when the tears started falling. “I thought this was it,” he admitted. He also said that getting his heart broken by Hannah “feels like a million uppercuts to the gut.” Hannah and Tyler will come face-to-face for their first time since their breakup a little bit later in the finale. Stay tuned for updates!