Porsha Williams Reveals Baby Pilar, 4 Mos., Is Rolling Over Like A ‘Champ’ In Sweet New Video

Pilar Jhena is growing up so fast! The little one’s famous mom, Porsha Williams, shared a new video of the four-month-old rolling over, and it’s too cute for words.

Porsha Williams is so proud of all her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley’s, accomplishments, and she loves sharing them with her fans via social media. Most recently, four-month-old Pilar mastered the art of rolling over, and Porsha documented it all on video. She then posted the adorable footage to her Instagram page, and fans can’t get enough! In the vid, Porsha can be heard coaxing Pilar to roll over, and after several attempts, she finally makes it onto her stomach. “She rolls like a champ now!” Porsha captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comments section with heart eye and clapping emojis to show just how proud they were of little Pilar for rolling over. The adorable tot was dressed in a pink and white outfit in the vid, and looked absolutely adorable with a pink bow in her hair. In the months since Pilar’s birth, Porsha has had to deal with her split from the baby’s father, Dennis McKinley, but she’s clearly been able to get through it with help from her little girl. Porsha and Dennis were engaged with a wedding set for Dec. 31, 2019, but they broke up in June.

In the weeks since, Porsha seems to be leaning on her mother, sister, and Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars. She event spent quality time with her former nemesis, Kenya Moore, who recently welcomed a little one of her own. So cute!

The ladies of RHOA are currently filming a new season of the show, so we’ll likely get more of an insight into Porsha’s life with Pilar once the new episodes eventually air. For now, though, we’ll just continue waiting for more clips to pop up on her Instagram!