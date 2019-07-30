‘The Bachelorette’: Peter Denies Dumping His Ex-Girlfriend Just To Be On The Show

In Peter Weber’s first interview since an ex, Calee Lutes, accused him of signing up for ‘The Bachelorette’ while they were dating, he said that her story wasn’t entirely truthful.

It’s been two weeks since Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, made some shocking claims about The Bachelorette contestant in a tell-all interview, and the pilot was finally able to address her accusations publicly. Hannah Brown sent Peter home during the show’s July 29 episode, and afterward, he spoke to People to share his side of what really went down with Calee. Calee claimed that she and Peter were in a relationship when he applied to be on the show, and said that she thinks he only broke things off with her in December because he found out he had been casted.

“There was a lot of truth to what she said in her story, but there is also a lot of truth that wasn’t mentioned,” Peter admitted. “The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship. I was very serious in trying to progress that relationship and move it forward. And she wasn’t on the same page as me. That being said, I wasn’t going to waste her or my time. But the casting process and my first interview was months after we broke up. It’s obvious that I hurt someone that I really did care about. That was never my intention. And for that I’m sorry. Breakups suck!”

Since Peter has been a fan favorite all season long, many fans stood up for him against the backlash he received following Calee’s interview. He was compared to finalist Jed Wyatt, who had an ex, Haley Stevens, come forward and claim he was only on the show to further his music career, and said that she was dating him right up until the day he left for filming in March. Peter’s fans defended the 27-year-old by pointing out that he at least ended things three months earlier.

However, Calee made it clear that it was Peter’s decision to apply for a dating show while they were in a relationship and planning a future together that made her feel “betrayed.” She also said that she and Peter kept in touch after their split…until he left to film the show in March, of course.

Now that Peter has been sent home, Hannah is left to make her final choice between Jed and Tyler Cameron. It will go down during night two of the big finale on July 30 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.