Olivia Culpo was the real view as she posed in front of a scenic ocean backdrop in her latest Instagram photo. In a tiny red swimsuit, she looked beyond gorgeous!

If you’re ever in need of beach body goals, just look to Olivia Culpo, 27. The model was looking red hot in her July 29 Instagram photo, where she sultrily posed by the shore. The picturesque background behind her was stunning, but the former Miss Universe title holder was the real view here! Olivia looked incredible in her swimsuit snapshot and put her curves on full display. The star looked tanned and toned from head to toe in her string bikini and accessorized to perfection. She sported a long, gold chain in the pic and a pair of matching gold earrings. She loosely wrapped a sarong around her body and a straw hat was placed beside her on the balcony. Olivia dreamily looked off towards the sea in the snapshot and included an equally as dreamy caption. “Written in the stars ❤️,” she wrote below her post.

Fans couldn’t seem to get over how insanely gorgeous Olivia looked in her new beach pic. “What a stunning photo!” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Picture perfect 😍,” another person praised. “It’s almost exhausting to take in all the beauty happening in this photo,” one fan event went as far to say. Everyone seemed to be in agreement that Olivia was a vision in the snapshot! “GORGEOUSSSSS,” one comment read.

Olivia is proving to be quite the bikini queen this summer. Earlier this month, the model took a luxurious vacation to Mexico with Revolve and was sure to document the trip. In a photo posted to her Instagram, Olivia wore one of her sexiest swimsuits to date! The star donned a black string bikini and matching high-waisted bottoms as she stood in the door of her hotel. She wore thigh-high strappy sandal heels and a white unbuttoned blouse on top of her look. Olivia had her hair pulled back and layered a slew of silver necklaces as well.

All hail the bikini queen! Whether she’s rocking a sexy two-piece or a classic one-piece, the model always looks beyond gorgeous when she hits the beach.