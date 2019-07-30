Nicki Minaj Deeply Offended By Fans Dissing Her Romance With Kenneth Petty: She Loves Him

Nicki Minaj is head over heels for her beau Kenneth Petty, who she feels treats her like every woman should be treated, and doesn’t understand how some fans can criticize their love.

Nicki Minaj, 36, is not understanding her fans’ concerns over her romance with Kenneth Petty and is even feeling upset over it. The rapper is so in love with her boyfriend despite his troubled past with the law, and finally feels like she found the man she’s been looking for in him. “Anyone who insults Kenneth is insulting Nicki. He’s her man for life, any offense to him is an offense to her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She hates that people say that he’s not good enough for her because she knows it hurts him. Nicki loves Ken so much, she has never felt this way about any man before. Nicki truly can not understand why people are hating on Ken. She has been through hell with men in her life and has finally found a healthy happy relationship, she thought her fans would be happy for her. She doesn’t understand how people can call themselves fans of hers and not be happy for her now that she’s found true love with a man that treats her like a true Queen, she doesn’t get it.”

Nicki seems to be proving her devotion to Kenneth through a possible marriage. The lovebirds caused major speculation that they may be exchanging vows in the near future when they picked up a marriage license in Los Angeles on July 29. There’s still no known date that they will make it happen yet though. “No idea on her marriage plans other than it will happen, no question she will marry this man, she says he’s everything she ever dreamed of,” the source admitted.

Nicki confirmed that feeling when she opened up about Kenneth on the July 26 episode of her Apple Beats 1 show, Queen Radio . “When a person is with a n—- that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout? How f—ing dare you talk about lowering standards,” Nicki said on the show. “It’s the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex.”

Nicki has confirmed many times that she knew Kenneth way before she became famous through her music career and they have a romantic past, so she trusts him. “Nicki loves everything about Ken,” the source continued. “It’s not just that they were in love before she ever had a dime to offer, although that is a huge part of it. But also just because she can vibe with him without any BS, it’s just so natural. And he’s so proud and supportive of her. He has no issue with her success, there is zero competition because he has no aspirations of fame. He is more than happy to stay in the background and just keep his eyes on her and her safety. She knows he would lay down his life for her, he’s THE ONE.”