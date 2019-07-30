Lady Gaga’s Rumored New Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife Seemingly Throws Shade At Her On Instagram

As Lady Gaga appears to be turning up the heat with her rumored new beau, Dan Horton, his ex-wife has something to say about it!

Is there an Insta-feud brewing? Days after Lady Gaga, 33, was spotted kissing her rumored new boyfriend, Dan Horton, 37, his ex-wife seems to be feeling some type of way! Dan’s ex, actress Autumn Guzzardi, posted a stunning headshot on July 30th, captioning the image “Poker Face ❤️ .” The text is almost certainly a reference to Lady Gaga’s iconic 2008 hit of the same name. A few Little Monsters were quick to notice and defend their Queen over the shade, commenting “Omg so classless and juvenile! So your ex is dating lady Gaga” and another pleading for Guzzardi to “Leave gaga alone.”

Guzzardi and Horton split last year after five years of marriage, filing for divorce on February 27, 2018 and citing “irreconcilable differences.” The two were married in Tennessee in 2013 and have no children.

Guzzardi is a theatre actress who has also appeared in variety of television shows over the years, including an episode of Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu‘s Elementary, cult-classic Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Donnie Wahlberg‘s Blue Bloods.

Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — and her rumored new beau were spotted locking lips on a brunch date at Granville in the Los Angeles suburb of Studio City on Sunday, July 28th. They then headed over to Lemonade for some drinks. Horton, who is a monitor engineer, has been working with the nine-time Grammy winner since November 2018 as she prepares for her Las Vegas residency Enigma. Dan’s credits are pretty stacked, as his resume boasts working with A-listers like Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Lenny Kravitz.

The pop star recently called off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino, 50, who she was dating since 2017.