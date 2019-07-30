Kourtney Kardashian Bares All In New Swimming Pool Pic & Fans Say She’s ‘The Most Gorgeous Kardashian’

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing plenty of skin in a new swimming pool shot to promote beauty tips on her lifestyle site POOSH!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s rocking nothing but her birthday suit in POOSH’s Instagram post from July 30th! The reality TV star, who turned 40 in April, turns to give the camera a seductive look over her shoulder while covering her breasts and showing off her perfectly toned behind. Kourt’s wet, slicked back hair adds to the ultra-sexy vibe as the sun gleams off of her petite frame — SEE THE PIC HERE!

POOSH followers can’t seem to get enough of the photo, which has already racked up a whopping 69,000 likes! One fan commented, “You are the most gorgeous Kardashian,” with others calling Kourt a “goddess” and “a natural beauty.”

The racy photo was posted by POOSH — which launched in April and is drawing comparisons to Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop — to promote a new post titled “Body Care Hacks for Great Skin.” Kourtney’s blemish-free complexion and sun-kissed glow, definitely caught her fans’ attention! “People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time…I decided to launch POOSH because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space,” Kourtney writes on the site. “It’s as though if you care what you put in — or on — your body then you’re not sexy or cool.” Definitely not the case with this pic.

The oldest Kardashian sister reveals some of her go-to beauty secrets in the post, including using coconut oil as a shaving cream and creating her own body makeup by mixing foundation with her favorite body lotion. For a night on the town, POOSH instead recommends using body oil and a dollop of a liquid highlighter for “seriously sexy skin” — yes, please!

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, POOSH is also Kourtney’s nickname for her 7-year-old daughter with Scott Disick, Penelope, who she said is the site’s biggest inspiration. As of July 29, Poosh (the real life version) has been living her best life vacationing in Italy with her mama.