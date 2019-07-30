Kim Zolciak’s Lips Are Bigger Than Ever In Sexy Selfie Showing Off Her Pout

Kim Zolciak put her full lips on display in a new selfie she shared on July 29. The ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star also showed off oversized, reflective sunnies and her diamonds in the new snap!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann woke up and felt the vibe on Monday. The Bravo veteran, 41, showed off her plump pout in a new selfie on Instagram wearing her very own lip kit color. Kim modeled her KAB Cosmetics lip kit and mixed two of the colors — “Sweetheart” and “Glazed” — together. “Its a vibe,” she captioned the snap, adding a wave emoji.

The Don’t Be Tardy star snapped the closeup photo while in a car. Her cell phone was visible in the snap, as seen through her cool, silver reflective sunglasses. Kim’s bright, blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and fell around her face in a middle part. She lifted her hand in the photo to show off her massive diamond wedding ring from hubby, Kroy Biermann, 33.

Kim, along with her two daughters, Brielle, 22, and Ariana Biermann, 17, recently launched KAB Cosmetics, which stands for “Kim, Ariana, (and) Brielle”, in April. The joint beauty line offers highlighters, blushes, lipsticks and liners that conveniently come in combined lip kits. Kim and Kroy are also parents to Kroy Jagger, 8, Kash Kade, 6, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 5.

The Zolciak-Biermann matriarch shared the new selfie soon after she, along with daughter Brielle claimed Delta Airlines kicked their family off a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta last weekend. The controversy came to light on July 20, after Brielle tweeted, “If I f—king miss my flight home i swear to God” before she slammed the airline in one post claiming her father, Kroy was held up at security with the family’s service dog. In a later tweet, Kim claimed “police are now involved,” after the “unacceptable” incident.