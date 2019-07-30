Jordyn Woods Hopes To Repair Her Friendship With Kylie Jenner: I Want Us To ‘Come Back Together’

Jordyn Woods’ ‘love’ for Kylie Jenner is still there, which she confessed in her Oct. 2019 cover story for ‘Cosmopolitan.’ She even revealed her vision of how they can reunite in the future.

Jordyn Woods, 21, moved out of Kylie Jenner’s guest house and lost the makeup mogul’s Instagram “follow” in the aftermath of her scandal with Tristan Thompson, 28, but the influencer is staying optimistic about this damaged friendship. “I love her. That’s my homie,” Jordyn said when Kylie’s name was brought up in her Oct. 2019 cover story for Cosmpolitan. Looking towards a more amicable future, Jordyn added, “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

From matching tattoos to joint vacations, Jordyn and Kylie, 21, had been inseparable since meeting in eighth grade thanks to mutual friend Jaden Smith, 21. But their longtime ride-or-die alliance ended after Jordyn claimed Tristan (the ex of Kylie’s big sister, Khloe Kardashian, 35) kissed her on the lips as she took her leave from his house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. “I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I [told him] ‘I need to go.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock,” Jordyn recalled of the alleged smooch in her interview with Cosmpolitan. She confessed to not knowing “what the right thing to do [was]” and thinking that she needed to “isolate” herself.

A chance of reconciliation between Jordyn and Kylie seemed especially unlikely after we watched Kylie’s initial reaction to the scandal on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I called [Jordyn] and she didn’t really say anything. She was just like, you know crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face,'” Kylie told Khloe and Kim Kardashian, 38, in the June 23 episode of KUWTK. She even added that Jordyn wasn’t “thinking about True,” who is the one-year-old daughter that Khloe shares with Tristan.

Still, Kylie didn’t entirely lose hope for their damaged friendship, according to our insider. That changed after her ex-best friend was filmed dancing in front of Khloe’s other ex, James Harden, 29, on July 24. “It was the final straw for her. She still followed Jordyn [on Instagram] because she still had just a little bit of hope that with time, they could talk and try to rebuild something,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. After watching the video, Kylie “decided to pull the trigger” and hit the “unfollow” button. “Jordyn was like a sister to her, but now, she’s someone she doesn’t even know,” our source told us. “The Jordyn she knew would never do anything like this.”