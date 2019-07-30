‘The Bachelorette’: Jed’s Dog Food Jingle Revealed After He Called It His Career ‘Breakthrough’

Fans have uncovered the dog food commercial that features a jingle written and sung by ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant, Jed Wyatt, after he opened up about it on the show.

Jed Wyatt was put in the hot seat by Hannah Brown’s family on the July 29 episode of The Bachelorette, as both of her parents expressed concern over his uncertain future as an aspiring musician. Hannah’s dad grilled Jed about his career, and Jed revealed that his “most major accomplishment” as a musician thus far has been writing a jingle for a dog food commercial. He also said the writing and performing of the jingle was his “first real breakthrough.” Immediately after Jed made the confession, fans uncovered the commercial online, and you can watch it below!

The jingle is for a dog food brand called BetterBowl. “A dog really does deserve the best, go pick ’em up some BetterBowl,” Jed croons in the advertisement. On The Bachelorette, Hannah’s parents also got to meet her other finalist, Tyler Cameron, and his time with them had a much more positive outcome. Before the meeting, Hannah was admittedly a bit unsure about her relationship with Tyler, but afterward, she was able to tell him that she’s falling in love with him for the first time.

Unfortunately, the meeting between Jed and her parents left Hannah completely confused and uncertain about what to do next. “I’m a little confused about what I want to do, and I didn’t think that I would be in this position,” Hannah admitted. “Just thinking about Tyler and Jed, so many feelings are in each relationship. I know that I’m loved deeply by both men. I know that I’ll breaks someone’s heart.”

We’ll see how things play out for Hannah and her final two guys when part two of The Bachelorette finale airs on July 30 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.