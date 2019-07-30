Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Welcome 2nd Baby Into The World — See Sweet Announcement

Bachelor Nation just added a new member as Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert welcomed a precious baby boy into their family on July 30. We’ve got all of the details on their newborn joy.

It’s a baby boy for Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. The couple — who fell in love during Bachelor in Paradise season 2 — are now a family of four with the addition of their precious newborn. The baby entered the world on July 30, per People, and no doubt will be showered with love by his parents and nearly two-year-old big sister Emerson “Emmy” Avery. The new family addition came into the world so close to big sister Emmy’s Aug. 17 birthday, and Tanner dished even more details about his son’s arrival to People: “We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long. Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother — she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!”

Jade, 32, revealed that the couple was expecting their second child on Jan. 28, posting an Instagram photo showing her precious family on a beach at sunset while holding on to a series of ultrasound pics. She had her arm around Tanner, 32, who was holding a smiling Emmy in his arms. “Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August!” Jade captioned her post. “We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

Fans began speculating Jade was pregnant when she and Tanner attended The Bachelor season 23 premiere party on Jan. 2. She and her hubby posed in front of a rose covered wall in a photo he posted to his Instagram account. She had a noticeable belly protruding from her royal blue dress on her thin frame, and plenty of mothers commented that she appeared pregnant. Jade responded “Forgot my spanx,” to debunk the baby bump comments, as she wasn’t ready to reveal the big news just yet.

The couple – who wed on Jan. 24, 2016 — had revealed that they wanted Emmy to have a little brother or sister sooner than later. “We’re kind of low-key trying for another baby,” Jade, 32, told PEOPLE in April 2018, eight months after welcoming their daughter. “We’ve been talking about it. We want our kids to be close in age so they’re close siblings, and I’m not getting any younger,” she continued, adding ““I just love the idea of our kids being best friends.” Tanner shared, “We’ll see when the next one happens, but yeah — we’re officially not not trying!” Eight months later they got their wish and found out Jade was expecting!