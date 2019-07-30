Heidi Klum, 46, Models A Pizza & Pasta Print Bikini Just Days Ahead Of Her Capri Wedding

It’s Chef Boyardee meets ‘Project Runway.’ Heidi Klum rocked spaghetti bowls, pizza pies and more in a self-timer photo shoot as if she was on a real catwalk. But the bikini print was actually a hint at her current location!

You are what you eat…and wear. In Heidi Klum’s case, that’s a red hot chili pepper, which was just one of the foods on an especially zesty bikini set that the 46-year-old model wore in a round of photos that she posted to Instagram on July 29. There were also heaping bowls of spaghetti and pizza pies splashed across the model’s bikini, and boy, she was really feeling herself in those carbs. The former Project Runway host smiled, flipped her beachy waves, bent over, and puckered up her lips to show off her quirky swimwear in a series of 10 photos. “Pizza 🍕 and Spaghetti 🍝 ❤️😍❤️,” Heidi captioned the post, driving home her point even further.

It’s only fitting that Heidi wear the staple foods of Italy, because that’s exactly where she is! The model touched down in Naples with Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, 29, in tow on July 27, and the lovers made their way into Capri the following day. They’re reportedly in the Italian island to tie the knot a second time, after marrying in a reported secret ceremony on Feb. 22. While that was a hush-hush affair, Tom and Heidi are reportedly marrying on a friend’s “luxury yacht” this time around with guests like Tim Gunn, Kyle McLachlan, Michael Kors and Simon Cowell, according to Daily Mail. Heidi’s children with ex-husband Seal, 56 — Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9 — will also have “significant roles” in the ceremony, the outlet’s source claimed.

Heidi and Tom can finally share the same location tag again, because they’ve spent most of July apart. Heidi had been busy filming for her new Amazon Prime Video series, Making the Cut, after flying to Japan on July 6. Meanwhile, Tom indulged himself in bro-time with his twin brother Bill Kaulitz and friends during a three-day bachelor’s party in Las Vegas ahead of the second wedding.

On the same day Heidi shared the bikini photo shoot above, she enjoyed a pool day with Tom and her children in Capri. Tom even brought a glass of wine into the water, and the guitarist later took a booze-fueled nap by Heidi’s side on a pool cot. We love the pizzas, but Heidi needs to rock a bikini with Tom’s face on it next!