‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Gets Totally Blindsided By Her Fiance

After Hannah Brown and [SPOILER] got engaged on ‘The Bachelorette,’ she questioned the relationship because she learned a shocking secret about his past — and even took off her ring!

Hannah Brown thought she found her happily ever after when she accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette, but it didn’t take long for everything to fall apart. In the weeks after filming ended in May, Jed’s ex, Haley Stevens, came forward with some shocking claims about the singer. Haley said that Jed only went on The Bachelorette to advance his career, and she shared screenshots of text messages that seemed to show Jed telling her he loved her on the day he left for filming. Haley also claimed that she and Jed planned to be together when he finished filming the show, but when he got home, he completely ghosted her.

Of course, Hannah was heartbroken to learn all of this, and footage of her confronting Jed about it aired for the first time during The Bachelorette final on July 30. Hannah revealed that Jed first told her about a woman he had been seeing back home two days after they got engaged. However, he said he broke things off with Haley before leaving to film. It wasn’t until Hannah saw Haley’s interview in People magazine that she learned there might have been a different side to the story.

“The extent of what he withheld from me after I already said yes is not okay,” Hannah said. “Jed has muddied the waters of our future together and it’s not what I thought I said yes to. I don’t know if he understands the depth of how much this hurts me. This has been the hardest week. I’m either crying or screaming or falling to my knees and not knowing what to do. I don’t know how I feel about Jed at this point. I love the person I got engaged to. I don’t know how I feel about this person.”

The Bachelorette aired previously-filmed footage of Hannah and Jed meeting, where she confronted him for the first time about what Haley had to say. Jed said he had a different view of the relationship than Haley did, and didn’t consider it exclusive because he was dating other women at the time. However, after he explained the timeline of the relationship — which included two vacations, and meeting each other’s parents — Hannah is absolutely shocked.

“You don’t call all of that dating?!” she ranted. Once again, Jed admitted that he initially went on the show just to further his music career, and Hannah called him out as “selfish” for putting Haley through that. “It’s so selfish to her and it’s selfish to me! UGH!” she told him. When he explained that he made a mistake by ending things with Haley in his heart, but not verbally, Hannah fired back, “HOW!? You said you loved her on the phone and in text messages THE DAY OF. Like, what do those words mean to you?”

After the fight, Hannah also confronted Jed with photos of two random women in his apartment the day after she had just visited him in Nashville. “If you were engaged…why would you have girls come to your house and then not tell me?” she asked. “It’s very hurtful. I know what I want. I’ve been doing all the things to prepare for it and was so in the right place for it. And so it sucks.”

Jed admitted what he did was “f***ed up,” and said he wanted to open up about what he had back home multiple times, but was too scared that the confession would mean he’d lose her for good. Jed apologized, but it might not have been enough — Hannah took off her engagement ring and said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be with him anymore.