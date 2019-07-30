Hannah Brown Admits She’s ‘Really Excited’ About The Future Ahead Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

The finale of ‘The Bachelorette’ promises to be as dramatic as ever, but regardless of how things end for Hannah Brown, she told us EXCLUSIVELY that she’s remaining optimistic about her future!

Hannah Brown’s journey on The Bachelorette will come to an end during the July 30 finale, and Chris Harrison has already teased that Hannah might not get the happy ending she was hoping for. Still, when we caught up with her at the taping of Men Tell All earlier this month, she seemed to be looking forward to what’s next, even if things did end badly. “I’m really excited about my future,” Hannah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I have had the opportunity of a lifetime and I know it’s going to be really great!”

With just two guys left — Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt — Hannah has a big decision to make at her final rose ceremony. “The past couple of months have been really tough and emotional,” she revealed in a live interview that aired during the show’s July 29 episode. “I know there are a lot of rumors out there. Honestly, tomorrow night, I have a lot of questions that need to be answered.” While Hannah didn’t address the rumors directly, most fans of the franchise are aware that Jed’s ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, recently came forward and claimed she was dating him up until the day he left to film The Bachelorette in March.

Haley provided screenshots of text messages that are allegedly between Jed and herself, in which he told her he loved her on the day he left for the show. Whether Hannah chooses Jed or not, she’ll get to confront him about the situation on live television during the live portion of the July 30 episode.

Meanwhile, Hannah is uncertain where exactly the future will take her, but she did hint in our interview that she wouldn’t be opposed to doing more TV. “I was really comfortable to do anything on camera,” she admitted. “The camera never really bothered me. I never thought this would be my life — I did in the back of the mind but not this way — and so I am looking forward to the opportunities that come my way. I will figure out the ones that are best for me and my future!”

Part two of The Bachelorette finale airs on July 30 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.