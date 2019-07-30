‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Brown Trips & Falls Down In Greece Before Final Decision

This is truly the most intense ‘Bachelorette’ finale ever. Hannah Brown trips and falls down on a road in Greece after fleeing from her car as she heads to the final rose ceremony on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale.

The choice between Jed Wyatt, 25, and Tyler Cameron, 26, is a brutal one for Hannah Brown, 24. On her way to the final rose ceremony during part two of The Bachelorette finale, Hannah begs the driver to stop the car. Hannah, dressed in a gorgeous white gown, gets out of the car and begins walking down the street. As she makes her way down a road with uneven pavement in heels, Hannah slips and falls down.

She looks completely defeated at this moment. A producer rushes to her side to see if she’s OK. “I can’t do this,” Hannah says. Hannah has fallen in love with both Jed and Tyler. She knows she has to break up with one of them and it sounds like she’s uncertain about what she’s going to do.

Before the final rose ceremony, Hannah had her last two dates with her suitors and they met her parents. Hannah’s family was instantly smitten with Tyler, while they were a little hesitant about Jed. When her parents voiced their concern about Jed, this made Hannah start “freaking out.” Hannah and Tyler went on a romantic horseback ride for their final date and Hannah admitted that she can “definitely see a future” with Tyler. However, there’s still the Jed of it all.

Jed and Hannah ventured out on the water for their final date, but it didn’t go well. Hannah immediately got seasick. Later, he assured Hannah he is the real deal, despite her parents’ reservations. “I just wish you know that whatever life throws at us, no matter what, I’m going to step up to the plate and do everything I can for you and love you,” he told her. Hannah’s final two dates let her more conflicted than ever.