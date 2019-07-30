Watch
Hollywood Life

‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Brown Trips & Falls Down In Greece Before Final Decision

Hannah Brown
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 1" - Hannah's love story continues in Greece as she still has an agonizing decision to make. Which of the three extraordinary men she is falling in love with - Jed, Peter or Tyler C. - will she send home? Find out on night one of the two-night, history-making, live season finale event, MONDAY, JULY 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CHRIS HARRISON, HANNAH BROWN, PETER
THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 1" - Hannah's love story continues in Greece as she still has an agonizing decision to make. Which of the three extraordinary men she is falling in love with - Jed, Peter or Tyler C. - will she send home? Find out on night one of the two-night, history-making, live season finale event, MONDAY, JULY 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) HANNAH BROWN, PETER
THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 1" - Hannah's love story continues in Greece as she still has an agonizing decision to make. Which of the three extraordinary men she is falling in love with - Jed, Peter or Tyler C. - will she send home? Find out on night one of the two-night, history-making, live season finale event, MONDAY, JULY 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) PETER View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

This is truly the most intense ‘Bachelorette’ finale ever. Hannah Brown trips and falls down on a road in Greece after fleeing from her car as she heads to the final rose ceremony on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale.

The choice between Jed Wyatt, 25, and Tyler Cameron, 26, is a brutal one for Hannah Brown, 24. On her way to the final rose ceremony during part two of The Bachelorette finale, Hannah begs the driver to stop the car. Hannah, dressed in a gorgeous white gown, gets out of the car and begins walking down the street. As she makes her way down a road with uneven pavement in heels, Hannah slips and falls down.

She looks completely defeated at this moment. A producer rushes to her side to see if she’s OK. “I can’t do this,” Hannah says. Hannah has fallen in love with both Jed and Tyler. She knows she has to break up with one of them and it sounds like she’s uncertain about what she’s going to do.

Before the final rose ceremony, Hannah had her last two dates with her suitors and they met her parents. Hannah’s family was instantly smitten with Tyler, while they were a little hesitant about Jed. When her parents voiced their concern about Jed, this made Hannah start “freaking out.” Hannah and Tyler went on a romantic horseback ride for their final date and Hannah admitted that she can “definitely see a future” with Tyler. However, there’s still the Jed of it all.

Jed and Hannah ventured out on the water for their final date, but it didn’t go well. Hannah immediately got seasick. Later, he assured Hannah he is the real deal, despite her parents’ reservations. “I just wish you know that whatever life throws at us, no matter what, I’m going to step up to the plate and do everything I can for you and love you,”  he told her. Hannah’s final two dates let her more conflicted than ever.