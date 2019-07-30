Hannah Brown Sizzles In Plunging Dress On ‘Bachelorette’ Finale After Learning Of [Spoiler]’s Betrayal

Hannah Brown slayed ‘The Bachelorette’ finale in every way. She showed up to the live portion of the finale in a stunning dress that we are obsessing over.

Hannah Brown, 24, wowed during the live portion of The Bachelorette finale in one of her best looks to date. She dazzled in a skintight red dress that was the definition of HOT. The plunging dress fit her like a glove. Her hair fell in loose waves and she wore sparkling triangle earrings.

For her final season 15 rose ceremony in Greece, Hannah dazzled in a gorgeous white gown that gave off serious wedding dress vibes. In a heartbreaking decision, Hannah chose Jed Wyatt, 25, over Tyler Cameron, 26. The decision was extremely hard on Hannah. On her way to the ceremony, she asked the driver to let her out of the car. When she walked down the road, she slipped and fell to the ground in the white gown.

But she ultimately made a decision between the two men. She broke up with Tyler as he professed his love for her and hoped to get engaged. She then chose Jed, who proposed to Hannah. She accepted and it seemed like they were going to get their happily ever after, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Once Hannah learned of Jed’s secrets, including a girlfriend, she confronted him about it and broke off their engagement. They came face-to-face for the first time since their breakup during the live portion of the finale.

On night one of The Bachelorette finale, Hannah dazzled in a sexy navy dress with an ab-baring cutout. After breaking up with Peter Weber, Hannah showed up to the live portion of the finale in a gorgeous blue dress with a scooped shoulder. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail and she rocked a sexy smokey eye.