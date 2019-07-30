How To Wear Your Hair On The First Day Of School — Expert Tips

After the long summer break, going back to school can be a lot of pressure. Here are tips from a stylist on how to look and feel your best on your first day.

So much emphasis is placed on what to wear on your first day of school, but what about your beauty look? Specifically, your hair! You probably won’t have a ton of time to style your strands when you have to get up super early, so check out these easy styles from hairstylist Daniel Keane from the Serenza Salon & Spa in Seattle, Washington.

“Pulled back hairstyles are great for the first day of school because they look polished. Add a few loose curls to a ponytail using Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Irons and secure the look with a scrunchie to add some fun.” Whether you want to rock a low or high ponytail, the style will always be trending, and it will keep you cool when the weather is still hot!

“Another style that’s quick and easy for busy mornings is a simple headband paired with straight hair,” Daniel told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Use Hot Tools NEW Signature Series Ceramic Digital Flat Iron to straighten hair while also adding shine. I love Revlon’s Metallic Mylar Headwraps because they spice up the style with some glitter.”

Claire’s, Icing, T.J. Maxx, and Marshalls also all have trendy headbands that are super affordable — they are a huge trend this fall! As far as your makeup look, accentuate your favorite features while still looking like yourself. I love the brand new Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. The newly revamped formula will give you hydration, sheer coverage AND an SPF — something you need to wear every day. It’s an all-in-one! Good luck on your first day back!