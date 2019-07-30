‘Ex On The Beach’: ‘The Challenge’s Marie Arrives To ‘Claim’ Devin — ‘I Genuinely Love Him’

Devin Walker is in for quite a surprise when his ex from ‘The Challenge,’ Marie Roda, shows up to ‘Ex on the Beach,’ and she has a LOT to say about their past in this EXCLUSIVE clip.

It’s all about The Challenge on the July 30 episode of Ex on the Beach! Devin Walker has been in the house since day one, and it looks like he’ll finally have an ex arrive to stir things up this week. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Devin’s ex, Marie Roda, washing up on the beach and introducing herself to viewers. Devin and Marie have been on The Challenge together, and she says they’ve been “on and off for about two years.” Their relationship was never documented on the show, but she has a LOT to say about it!

“It’s time that he just recognizes that he loves me as much as I love him,” Marie says in the preview. “I haven’t spoken to Devin in a long time, but this is the man I’m going to marry. I’m very serious. I’m pretty positive he’s terrified of me, as he should be….Devin may think he’s the one that got away, but he’s not getting away. I’m coming to Ex on the Beach to claim my man. I love him, he loves me, and it’s time to clear this up for everybody. Everyone thinks it’s unrequited love, but you can’t spell unrequited without quit, and I never give up on love. I’m here to get Devin once and for all. I just genuinely love him. You can run, Devin, but you can’t hide!”

Marie also says that she’s always been the “aggressor” in her relationships and that she “loves a good chase.” She doesn’t detail the nature of their relationship in her intro, but we’ll likely learn a lot more about what went down with these two when the episode airs on July 30 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.