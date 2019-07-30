Diddy Admits He’s Missing Kim Porter During Family Trip To Italy — See Beautiful Sunset Pic

Diddy took to Instagram on July 30 to share a gorgeous video of a setting sun during his vacation in Italy and captioned it with a sweet sentiment to his late ex Kim Porter.

Diddy, 49, proved he had Kim Porter on his mind on July 30. The rapper shared a stunning video clip of a setting sun from a boat he was on in Capri, Italy and captioned it with a sweet sentiment to his ex, who died in Nov. In the caption, Diddy tagged Kim’s Instagram name and added a red heart emoji. During the clip, Bob Marley‘s song “Zion Train” can be heard playing in the background as Diddy films the gorgeous sun and says, “I see you, baby.” The talented artist also shared other clips from his trip that included memorable moments with some family members, including his 13-year-old twin daughters with Kim, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and him watching Bob performing on a television.

Before his family vacation, Diddy was seen hanging out with Lori Harvey, 22, on multiple occasions, most recently in New York City, which has been prompting dating rumors. However, a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she’s been a friend of his for years and is actually helping him get through the loss of Kim, who she knew as well.

“Lori has been friends with the whole family for years,” the source said. “But she and Diddy have gotten a lot closer over the past six months or so, really since Kim’s death because Lori was very close to Kim too. She was grieving too, so she was really able to be there for Diddy in his grief. She uplifts him. This has been one of the hardest times of Diddy’s life, if not the hardest, so anyone that can bring light to his life he cherishes. And Lori has a way of making him smile, she makes him happy, they’re good friends.”

It’s touching to see Diddy remembering Kim in his good times and it’s nice to know he has close family and friends helping him through the loss. We look forward to seeing more from him in the future.