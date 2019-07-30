Ciara shared a super intimate moment with fans on July 29 when she posted a bedroom selfie & went completely makeup free! Her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, also made an adorable cameo in the snapshot.

Ciara, 33, is one hot mama and she proved it when she stunned in a makeup-free selfie on July 29. In what appeared to be a candid, spur-of-the-moment snapshot, Ciara shared an Instagram photo from her bedroom where she was seen laying on her pillow. A bleary-eyed Ciara may have just woken up, but she still looked drop-dead-gorgeous! The singer’s skin was glowing as her hair cascaded around her in the early morning selfie and the cutest part of all was the way her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, popped up in the photo. The 5-year-old stuck his foot out right in the middle of his mom’s selfie and it made for a hilarious moment. “Woke up this morning with this foot in my face:) My son sleeps like a wild child. Mamas do you feel me? 🤣 Happy #Sunday,” the singer captioned her post.

Ciara is never afraid to go sans makeup on the gram, and earlier this summer we saw the “Thinkin Bout You” singer share another makeup-free moment . In a gorgeous video posted to her IG stories in May, she wasn’t wearing a stitch of makeup was seen rocking her natural curls. In fact, her latest album, Beauty Marks, was all about living the au naturale life! Ahead of the album release, Ciara told fans she was embarking on a “Beauty Marks journey.” In a post she wrote: “No makeup. No extensions. Vulnerable. My Beauty Marks and all. The real me.. and I love it. Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good.”