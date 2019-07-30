Ciara Goes Makeup-Free In Stunning New Photo Snuggling With Her Son — Pic
Ciara shared a super intimate moment with fans on July 29 when she posted a bedroom selfie & went completely makeup free! Her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, also made an adorable cameo in the snapshot.
Ciara, 33, is one hot mama and she proved it when she stunned in a makeup-free selfie on July 29. In what appeared to be a candid, spur-of-the-moment snapshot, Ciara shared an Instagram photo from her bedroom where she was seen laying on her pillow. A bleary-eyed Ciara may have just woken up, but she still looked drop-dead-gorgeous! The singer’s skin was glowing as her hair cascaded around her in the early morning selfie and the cutest part of all was the way her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, popped up in the photo. The 5-year-old stuck his foot out right in the middle of his mom’s selfie and it made for a hilarious moment. “Woke up this morning with this foot in my face:) My son sleeps like a wild child. Mamas do you feel me? 🤣 Happy #Sunday,” the singer captioned her post.
It’s so sweet to see Ciara embracing the makeup-free look and even sweeter to get a glimpse of her early morning cuddle session with little Future Zahir. The rockstar mom has been fitting in tons of quality time with him and and Sienna, 2, and HollywoodLife was EXCLUSIVELY told why that won’t be changing anytime soon. “Ciara is going to do her best to make herself available for Russ’ schedule when football starts,” a source close to the couple tells HL “It’s really important to her to be at as many games as possible. She loves to watch him and cheer him on and will bring the kids on the road with her. It’s really important to both of them to have family time all four of them together. They really love their life up in Seattle,” the insider explains.
We love seeing how comfortable Ciara is in her own skin! The makeup-free songstress stuns whether she’s on a red carpet or sharing snaps right at home. Keep em’ coming, Ciara!