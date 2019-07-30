Christina Milian Shows Off First Hint Of Her Baby Bump 2 Days After Announcing She’s Pregnant

Christina Milian was already showing off a slight baby bump while out at a nail salon with her nine-year-old daughter Violet in Los Angeles on July 30.

Christina Milian, 37, just announced that she is expecting her second child on Instagram on July 28, and she was seen already basking in a pregnancy glow when she stepped out to go to a nail salon on July 30! The singer showed off the tiniest hint of a baby bump during the Los Angeles outing and was joined by her adorable nine-year-old daughter Violet, whom she shares with her rapper ex-husband, The Dream. During the outing, Christina wore a black button-down dress with long sleeves while Violet wore a black graphic T-shirt and blue shorts. Both girls also wore flip flops and appeared to be letting their nails dry after getting them painted.

It’s great to see Christina and her mini-me taking some mother-daughter time before the new baby comes. The soon-to-be bundle of joy is due next year and will be Christina’s first child with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora so it’s definitely an exciting time! “New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora!” Christina captioned her pregnancy announcement post, which included a pic of her and Matt posing with a sonogram photo of the baby-to-be.

Christina couldn’t have picked a better father for her future arrival. The brunette beauty gushed over her beau in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in May. “I’m really happy with the type of person I’m with. He’s honest, and we have a really great relationship,” she said. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together.”

We can’t wait to see Christina’s journey in her pregnancy! It’s great to see her living happily while getting ready to welcome another sweet tot into the world!