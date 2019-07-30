Bernie Sanders Calls Out CNN At Dem. Debate For ‘Using GOP Talking Point’ & Twitter Erupts

A volatile Democratic debate came to a head when Bernie Sanders, fed up with CNN’s questioning, called out the moderators for using ‘GOP talking points’ to trip up the candidates.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders didn’t hold back at the Democratic debate on July 30 when he became fed up with Jake Tapper‘s line of questioning. Almost two hours into the CNN-hosted debate, the candidates were asked mainly about their plans for healthcare reform in the Oval Office. Sanders, a major proponent of Medicare for All, took umbrage with The Lead with Jake Tapper host using a “Republican talking point” while questioning him about his plan, and wasted no time calling him out. “What I am talking about, and others up here are talking about is no deductibles and no co-payments and Jake, your question is a Republican talking point,” the senator said. “At the end of the day and by the way, and by the way, by the way, the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program –”

The CNN hosts and moderators — Tapper, Dana Bash, and Don Lemon — cut Sanders off before he could continue and jumped to another candidate. Tapper had asked Sanders if he would raise taxes for the middle class to fund Medicare for All, which is one of the arguments Republicans use as a reason to not pass a healthcare reform bill. Sanders made it clear that it wasn’t the point of his answer; “I’m talking about no deductibles and no copays.” For the record, Sanders’ healthcare proposal would raise taxes for the middle class. However, his presidential platform also includes raising the minimum wage, eliminating student loan debt, and, again, free healthcare.

At 76 years old, Sanders would become the oldest president elected in United States history. But his rapid fire responses and quick wit in the second 2020 debate proves that he’s more than capable of getting the job done. Debate viewers at home agreed with Cardi B‘s candidate of choice calling CNN out after sitting through a frustrating debate with too-short windows for candidates to respond to questions, and too much interruption by moderators. And they erupted with praise on Twitter. “@CNN & @jaketapper getting OWNED by @BernieSanders this is the candidate I’ve been dreaming of my whole life,” one voter tweeted. “CNN just wants a Jerry Springer sh*t-show,” tweeted another. An impressed voter wrote, “Bernie is the star of the whole #DemocraticDebate shebang & I still can’t believe it. Loved & respected him for years. Hell ya #BernieBeatsTrump.”

Tapper: “Will you raise taxes for the middle class?” Bernie: I’m talking about no deductibles and no copays Jake, your question is a Republican talking point. And by the way the healthcare industry will be advertising on this program with that talking point. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/GK49ZMwE9m — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) July 31, 2019

Tapper and CNN weren’t Sanders’ only targets. The senator got into it with Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, who challenged him about his assertion that union members under Medicare for All would receive better healthcare than they do now. Ryan interrupted Sanders to say, “You don’t know that.” Sanders’ simple response? “I do know. I wrote the damn bill!”