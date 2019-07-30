Amber Portwood’s BF Andrew Glennon Breaks Silence On Her Arrest: My World Was ‘Flipped Upside Down’

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend Andrew Glennon sat down with ‘DailyMailTV’ to give his first interview since the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star’s shocking arrest, and he admitted their future is ‘unknown’.

Amber Portwood‘s boyfriend Andrew Glennon, 35, who is also the father of her one-year-old son, James, opened up about her arrest for the first time in an interview on July 29, and gave some interesting updates about their relationship and the situation. “I need to do what’s right for James, and I need to take the right steps for myself,” he told DailyMailTV. “The future’s unknown. All I know is what I need to do, like, right now, and that is to provide James with a safe, secure happy environment.” The cinematographer went on to say that he thinks “babies imprint at a young age,” so he’s being careful to “put happy memories into” James’ mind.

Andrew also opened up about July 5, the night 29-year-old Amber was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly hit him while he was holding James while also wielding a machete. She also allegedly threatened “to kill herself” during the altercation, and he admitted it turned his world upside down. “If you could imagine having your whole world and everything that you love flipped upside down in a heartbeat, that’s it,” he said about the incident. “There’s gonna be a lot of healing that needs to be done and repairing between James and I. As far as relationships go in the future … a lot of healing has to be done for everybody.”

That healing may take some time since court documents filed after the arrest show that Amber was ordered to stay away from Andrew after he claimed she was “unable to provide a safe, stable and secure environment” for James. Since then, however, Amber was given permission to have supervised visits with her son.

Although neither Amber or Andrew revealed what led to the altercation between them on the night of her arrest, fans started speculating whether Andrew cheated on the reality star after she posted a cryptic message on social media. He insists, however, that he has never been unfaithful to her. “My name was never mentioned in the post that she released … I guess it was just rough timing,” he explained in the interview. “People are just going to slap it on me. It’s a bashing of my character, and what hurts, I guess, is the fact that she hasn’t come out and made a statement to say, you know, ‘I wasn’t talking about Andrew. I was talking about somebody else.’”

We don’t know what Amber’s future holds with Andrew or when it comes to the ultimate consequences for her arrest, but she’s been fortunate enough to have the support of some of her Teen Mom OG co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, 27, and Maci Bookout, 27, during this difficult time. Both ladies even showed up to court to be there for her and a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Amber’s feeling “grateful” for it.