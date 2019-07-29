Wendy Williams: Why She Has No Plans To Clap Back At Bow Wow Over Body Shaming Diss On Her Show

Although Wendy Williams is the queen of serving shade, she’s not going to dignify Bow Wow with a response to his ‘low blow’ about her bikini body. The talk show host knows what the rapper was presumably trying to gain.

Wendy Williams, 55, will save her clapbacks for more worthy hot topics on The Wendy Williams Show. Her fans did that job on her behalf after Bow Wow, 32, mocked the talk show host by posting a photo of Wendy rocking a bikini and writing, “They say its a hot girl summer,” on July 29. His choice in emojis was equally rude — the laughing and ill-faced emojis — as revenge against Wendy for chiding him on-air for his crude remarks about his ex Ciara, 33. “Wendy is disgusted by Bow Wow taking such a low blow as to body shame her and thinks it speaks volumes about Shad as a person,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, referring to the rapper’s real name, Shad Gregory Moss.

“He should be ashamed that he’s dug his hole further by not only attacking Ciara, but to blast Wendy like that is completely disrespectful and he’s hit below the belt,” our source continues. This is strike two for Bow Wow, after he paused mid-performance of his and Ciara’s 2005 track “Like You” to say “I had this b**tch first” at an Atlanta concert in mid-July. But Wendy has a theory as to why the former CSI: Cyber star is running his mouth and Twitter characters.

“She thinks he’s just a little boy chasing clout and should learn to keep his mouth closed when it comes to speaking about women the way he does,” our source reveals. “His comments are uncalled for, but Wendy doesn’t think he’ll ever apologize so he just needs to be quiet and stay in his own lane.” With that said, “Wendy doesn’t have any plans on addressing Shad on her show at this point. She thinks his comments were immature and he is beneath any need for a response from her.”

Anyways, Wendy already got in her two-cents about Bow Wow, right after he disrespected Ciara on stage. “Bow Wow, I’m not hating on you, but young man, so what?” she said on the July 24 episode of her show. The lecture didn’t end there, as she added, “It’s very distasteful. We’ve all had somebody before we had you, man. We’ve all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a ‘bi**h,’ you were so wrong for that.” Bow Wow’s shade also didn’t appear to faze Wendy, also looked more than fine in a stylish fit on the streets of New York City on July 29.