Wendy Williams Looks Unfazed By Bow Wow’s Body Shaming As She Struts Out Into NYC Before Her Show

Wendy Williams is going about her business despite Bow Wow’s recent body-shaming post about her on Twitter. The talk show host was spotted in NYC ahead of her July 29 show, where she looked unbothered (and stylish) following the rapper’s diss.

Wendy Williams, continues to live her best life. The daytime host, 55, was photographed out and about in New York City on Monday, just hours after rapper Bow Wow, 32, shared a bikini photo of her on Twitter, alongside several emojis indicating he was ill over the image. Despite his post — which fans defended Wendy in the comments — she kept her head up and her chin high before she hit the studio to film her talk show.

Wendy was spotted carrying what appeared to be a piece of colorful art, along with a black purse while out and about in the city. She wore her blonde hair down and rocked black sunnies, leggings and a t-shirt with sneakers. The host stepped out solo, with James, her bodyguard who is usually by her side, nowhere in sight.

The newly single host went on to tape her Monday show and made no mention of Bow Wow or his body-shaming post. The rapper seemed to retaliate after Wendy covered his latest headline-making club appearance in Atlanta during her “Hot Topics” segment on July 24. After a video of the rapper slamming his ex, Ciara, 33, calling her a “b–ch” went viral, Wendy said Bow Wow’s comments were “very distasteful.”

Wendy Williams out and about in New York City ahead of filming her talk show on Monday, July 29, 2019. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

In the video, Bow also bragged about “having” Ciara “first.” — Something Wendy didn’t approve of. “Bow Wow I am mad at you… What’re you doing?”, she said last Wednesday, adding, “Bow I’m not hating on you, but young man, so what?” Wendy also poked fun at Bow Wow’s height compared to Ciara in an old photo that showed him standing on his toes next the singer.

Wendy has yet to address Bow Wow’s body-shaming. And, she usually voices her clap-backs on her show, so we’ll have to wait and see. The host only has a handful of shows left in August before she takes her September hiatus. Her good friend, Jerry O’Connell will temporarily take over her 10am time slot to premiere his new talk show, which Wendy is an executive producer on.