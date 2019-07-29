‘Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Defends Wife Catelynn Lowell’s Decision To Stop Breastfeeding

In the latest ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Catelynn Lowell decides she wants to stop breastfeeding daughter Vaeda. Her husband Tyler Baltierra is now clapping back against haters who are calling her out for it.

Tyler Baltierra is getting ahead of the July 29 Teen Mom OG episode where wife Catelynn Lowell announces she wants to quit breastfeeding their baby daughter Vaeda. The show posted a video preview clip of the couple discussing it to their Twitter account with the caption “@CatelynnLowell is weighing the pros and cons of breastfeeding on tomorrow night’s #TeenMomOG.” Tyler then retweeted it with the caption “Vaeda is the happiest, healthiest little baby I have ever seen! So, a little advice to all of you Pinterest Perfect Parents, If that baby didn’t develop in your uterus, you don’t have a right to say what’s best for that baby. PERIOD..”

In the scene Catelynn tells Tyler she thinks she wants to stop breastfeeding Vaeda and he acknowledges how “exhausting” it is for her. “It’s hard and it’s not for everybody,” the new mom explains. She then goes on to talk about people post “pretty pictures” of breastfeeding their babies and that “They don’t mention that you have a kid stuck to you for 24 hours or for an hour at a time.” She also talks about bloody, sore nipples and how difficult it is for her to schedule her own therapy appointments while breastfeeding.

“The realness of it is breastfeeding is hard and it’s not meant for everybody,” Cate, 27, explains and Tyler, 27, agrees, telling her “You’re the mom, you made that human being and you know what’s best for that human being. You’re the mother. You’re a great mom and you’re going to do what’s best for you and the baby period.” Meanwhile Catelynn knows she’s going to catch heat and says, “It’s stupid but I need to put aside the feelings of ‘oh my god people are going to judge you for it.” Sadly, they did.

& Vaeda is the happiest, healthiest little baby I have ever seen! So, a little advice to all of you “Pinterest Perfect Parents”, If that baby didn’t develop in your uterus, you don’t have a right to say what’s best for that baby. PERIOD. #FedisBest #MomsKnowBest 🙏🏻❤️✌🏻 https://t.co/1anUQNzOgl — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 29, 2019

One person commented in Tyler’s post “This little clip just sounds like she’s looking for reasons to justify not doing it. If she doesn’t want to breast-feed, don’t. However with your public platform, and knowing that there are significant benefits to breast-feeding, I think this is irresponsible.” Another cruel person wrote “Quitting like every thing she does,” while one user added, “But she finds time to apply full face makeup. can we ever see them not complaining. All they do is moan about how hard life is.” Fortunately the majority of fans supported Catelynn, saying the decision rested with her.